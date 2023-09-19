Controversial Nollywood couple, Yul Edochie and Judy Austin are once again in the news for interesting reasons

Yul shared a video on his Instagram page of Judy passionately raining strong prayers on him

This came amid the trending news of singer Mohbad’s death and netizens have reacted to it

Popular Nollywood couple, Yul Edochie and Judy Austin, have gotten Nigerians to talk about them for the umpteenth time over their latest video.

Yul had taken to his official Instagram page to share a video of his second wife praying for him.

Fans react as Judy Austin prays for Yul. Photos: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

The actor was seen with a serious look on his face as Judy passionately rained strong prayers on him. According to her, nothing would happen to her husband because God is with him. Judy also called Yul an authority figure and said it shows in his walking steps whenever he enters a place.

Judy’s strong prayers for Yul came amid the trending news of the death of young Nigerian singer, Mohbad, who passed on at the age of 27.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Yul then took to the caption of his post to reiterate Judy’s prayers for him. He wrote:

“Protect yourself physically and spiritually. Too many witches and demons walking around.

Be strong. Never give up. Giving up is never an option.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Judy Austin prays for Yul Edochie after Mohbad’s death

The video of Judy Austin passionately raining prayers on Yul Edochie got many Nigerians talking. While the clip seemed to get on the nerves of some netizens, others were amused by it.

Read some of their comments below:

Esthersky_77:

“ this video go Dey pepper dem eeehn ❤️❤️❤️.”

fr_gabriel_:

“May God bless you always and heal your wounded heart. Look less at people’s comments, some of them are being manipulated by evil spirits to make you fall into despair and hurt yourself. Look more onto God whom you owe explanations for your life, He is always compassionate and merciful. Keep wearing your rosary. Jisie ike.”

manlikecashpay:

“Is the hype for me….fit be say na dix hyping dy burst Dix man head pass.”

nancymalata:

“When a demon and witch think they are being pursued. The beginning of madness.”

adeyosola___:

“Home breaker Dey quote bible, wow.”

_somaga_:

“When the evil against you is praying against herself what a boomerang .”

posigiwa:

“Clowns. They will be the undoing of each other and we’ll be here to see it .”

fortunista_by_ivy:

“These two fo9ls again! We really don’t want to see them biko.”

May Edochie marks 1st birthday after son's demise

Meanwhile, the actor's first wife, May, turned a new age, and she couldn't help but reflect on how far she has come following her husband's second marriage to his colleague Judy Austin.

May, who shared a birthday picture of her rocking a black outfit, revealed it was the first time she was unsure how to react on her special day.

She revealed she had to cancel her birthday photoshoot, and it took efforts from her friends to successfully get her to take a picture.

Source: Legit.ng