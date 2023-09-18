Big Brother Naija All Stars ex-housemate Whitemoney, shortly after his eviction, engaged in an online fight with his colleague

Dee One had taken to X, formerly Twitter, to rejoice over Whitemoney's eviction since he is the worst musician in the history of the show

The singer replied and dragged the comedian over the career he has been trying to push since he became a reality star

Big Brother Naija stars Whitemoney, and Dee One got into a nasty fight on X, formerly Twitter, and they took a swipe at each other's careers.

Following the singer's eviction from the show, Dee One took to the app to make fun of him and according to him, Whitemoney is the worst musician in the history of BBNaija.

BBNaija stars Dee One and Whitemoney trade words Photo credit: @whitemoney_/@comediandeeone

Source: Instagram

Whitemoney fired back at the comedian without wasting time and called him a joker who has been trying to succeed at his craft since he left the Double Wahala season.

He urged Dee One to mike the attention he is getting from an All Stars ex-housemate.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The comedian retorted, saying he sold out a venue in Lagos recently.

"I know you’ve been out of touch with reality for a minute but I recently sold out the Eko convention center last month! You go cook tire!!! Grammy winner Dey play #BBNaijaAlIStars."

See the exchange below:

Netizens react to Whitemoney and Dee One's fight

sabitalknews:

"Since when this guy won allibaba talent show, he just dey do anyhow, him too wan dey form celeb better respect white money oloribu omo."

maria_chinwe:

"Please who is this DD? I don’t know him never heard of him before."

stacys_fragrance:

"Oga rest abeg white money we know, who are you?"

mide_esther:

"Even with Whitemoney songs wey we no like, he’s still in spotlight than you. Tbh, I was wondering who he was at first."

@Mumchomzy:

"When a comment has more like than the main tweet Deeone zukwanuike."

@SexyNorah99:

"Love the way u gave it to him,, just imagine coming to shade yu when u have done a lot for urself. Bravo"

justtolu__:

"I don't understand how two grown ups will be rubbishing each other's crafts online."

Tekno to take Whitemoney on tour

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tekno was impressed with the BBNaija All Stars ex-housemate singing his song, and he reacted.

Housemates on the reality TV show recently engaged in a Pepsi-sponsored task and were made to perform songs from different musicians.

Whitemoney was paired up with two of his co-stars, Angel and Cross, to perform Tekno’s song, Duro, and the video of their performance made the rounds online.

Source: Legit.ng