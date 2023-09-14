Reality TV star Doyin Davies has finally opened up about her relationship with colleagues from the All-Star house, Venita and Adekunle

Doyin recently spoke to Legit.ng, and she gave her candid reasons on why she doesn't like Venita and can never be friends with her

She also revealed that the only reason Venita seems to have lasted long in the house is because of her love affair with Adekunle

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star Doyin Davies trends online days after leaving Biggie's house, noting that she was disappointed in Nigerians for not voting for her enough to keep her on the show till the finale.

Doyin during her chat with Legit.ng's Nosa Oke-Hortons spoke about her relationship with colleague Venita Akpofure and her in-house love interest, Adekunle.

Doyin finally talks about her relationship with Venita, and she doesn't see her as a friend. Photo credit: @officialdoyin_/@veezeebaybeh

Source: Instagram

She also revealed that she has never been as lonely as she felt during her eight weeks in the BBNaija All-Stars house.

A personality like mine can never win BBNaija - Doyin said

During an interview, the two-time BBNaija housemate noted that a personality like hers can never win the show. In corroborating TolaniBaj's claim that one has to have a sad story to emerge the winner. She said:

"A personality like mine can never win. I knew I couldn't win. I was a bit hurt that I got evicted before getting into the final. I am much fun to watch than many people in that house."

Doyin reveals why she can never be friends with Venita

The talk show host also spoke about her relationship with colleague Venita and why she believes she can never be friends with her.

"Even if Venita wasn't dating Adekunle, I don't think we would be friends. She has some characters that just doesn't sit well wit me. I wasn't also her favourite person. We just could never have been able to bond because of the way she looks at me and her behaviour towards me. If I were a viewer, I would never vote for Venita.

"I am rooting for Ilebaye and Cee-C to win" - Doyin reveals her favourites to win

During the conversation, the reality TV star shed some light on her relationship with Ilebaye and why she sees her as her younger sister.

"I and Ilebaye were the only Level-up guys on the show including Adekunle. But I and Adekunle don't talk. We've only ever spoken to each other twice. However, it was easy for me to bond with Ilebaye even though I didn't even know her before."

She continued saying:

"I believe somebody from Level Up would win. However, I am rooting for Ilebaye and Cee-C to win."

Clip of CeeC, Doyin & Mercy scheming against Ilebaye trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when clips of some female housemates gathered and scheming on how to get Ilebaye off the show.

CeeC, in the viral video, was the leader of the plot as she was seen and heard telling Doyin, Mercy Eke and Princess that Ilebaye's game plan was to be confrontational.

And barely an hour later, CeeC got in a fight with Ilebaye. She noted to her face that her tactics wouldn't work on her.

Source: Legit.ng