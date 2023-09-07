Former Big Brother Naija All Stars contestant Tolani Baj has at last offered fans and netizens a sneak peek into her experience on the show

Legit.ng previously reported that the beauty model had allegedly declined interviews with mainstream media outlets

However, in a recent update, she candidly shared her insight on what it takes to emerge victorious in the reality programme, her fight with CeeC and Ilebaye

Evicted BBNiaja All stars housemate Tolanibaj has finally allowed fans and netizens get a glimpse of her experience on the reality TV show.

Legit.ng previously reported that the beauty model allegedly refused to grant interviews with the traditional media outlets that reached out to her.

BBNaija All Stars Tolani Baj finally speaks after allegedly rejecting media interviews @tolanibaj

Source: Instagram

In a recent episode of her YouTube channel, she revealed her thoughts on winning the reality programme and what it entails to be a winner.

The disc jockey said she avoided playing the "pity card" on BBNaija to avoid appearing victimised. She stressed that a pity story is essential for winning the show.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Besides her winning techniques, she revealed that she decided to skip the media tour following her eviction.

Tolani Baj admitted, she wanted to be "selfish" with her time, not wake up early or wear cosmetics for a week, and granted interviews.

She expressed regrets about her previous confrontation with fellow roommates CeeC and Ilebaye.

“How I handled it at the time made a lot of sense to me. If I could do things differently rather than exploding, I would have a conversation with them.”

Furthermore, Tolani Baj stated that her primary goal on BBNaija All Stars was to have fun, not the N120 million grand prize.

Watch her video below

Venita calls Doyin ugly

BBNaija All Stars’ housemate Venita is back in the news over her comments about another housemate, Doyin.

Venita had called Doyin ugly while speaking about her with her co-stars, Angel, Soma and Adekunle. It all started with Venita speaking with the others about how Doyin had claimed Soma had eyes for her in the house.

Not stopping there, the mum of two proceeded to confirm from Soma if Doyin truly said so, and he agreed.

Source: Legit.ng