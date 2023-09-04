BBNaija All Stars housemate Doyin has concluded that her colleague Ilebaye has a strong fanbase outside the house

In a conversation with some of her colleagues in the house, Doyin noted that everyone who ganged up against Ilebaye had been evicted from the show

Doyin stated that Pere was the only exception, and her comment has stirred mixed reactions from viewers of the reality show

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All Stars’ housemate, Doyin, appears to have given other housemates a wake-up call about Gen Z baddie Ilebaye.

Doyin, during a chat with some of her colleagues in the house, concluded Ilebaye was a strong force.

Doyin believes Ilebaye has a strong fanbase. Credit: @officialdoyin @ilebaye

In a trending video, Doyin claimed that everyone who has ever ganged up against lIebaye in the house has been evicted from the reality show except Pere.

With the look of things, Doyin seems to be planning on re-strategising her game.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail Doyin's comment about Ilebaye

Legit.ng compiled some mixed reactions that trailed Doyin's comment about Ilebaye being a strong force.

See some of the comments below:

toyin_ajose:

"Person that has no sense she wants to manipulate the voters people went home because they didn’t have enough votes simple."

sexylolo2015:

"Doyin dey play game."

asha_of._africa:

"Not strong fan base but pitiful one please there’s a difference."

lawtispicy:

"She's trying to play a mind game on the viewers... she's scared of Baye now and bringing up Baye's name to all the HMs suggestively but pretends to protect her even if they're not on good terms. This will not work Doyin..!!!"

obehi_demi:

"No wonder she started her yeye "I like her" talk yesterday."

itscar.ryn:

"She needs to know that even PERE is on the way out very soonu cannot play with our baye

Video as Doyin dances with BBNaija bouncer

BBNaija All Stars fans had much to talk about after the Saturday night party that saw Doyin dance with a bouncer.

Doyin appeared to have had the most fun as she got down with Big Brother’s bodyguard on the dance floor.

In the short clip, the bodyguard seemed to be trying to ignore Doyin, but she was unmoved by his straight face and kept on dancing with him.

Source: Legit.ng