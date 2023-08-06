The Big Brother Naija show recently saw one of the biggest fights of the All-Star season so far as one of the fan's fave, Ceec, got in a messy fight with Ilebaye after the Saturday night party

However, clips have emerged online of the moment Ceec, along with three other female housemates, were scheming on how to kick Ilebaye off the show

Ceec, in the viral clip, was heard telling her colleagues that with the way things were going, Ilebaye seemed destined to be a finalist because of her on-screen antics

There seems to be a mission to get Ilebaye off the show in the works as clips emerged online of the moment Ceec and three other female housemates were sighted discussing how they intend to get Madam Gen Z out of Biggie's house.

In the viral video, Ceec was heard telling her colleagues, Doyin, Mercy Eke and Princess, that Ilebaye's tactics seemed to be working as her confrontational strategy was getting under the skin of others.

Clips of Ceec and other female housemates, including Mercy scheming against Ilebaye on the BBNaija All-Star show emerged online. Photo credit: @ceecofficial/@mercyeke/@ilebaye

Source: Instagram

The discussion between the ladies took place just some minutes before Ceec got into a fight with Ilebaye.

Recall that Legit.ng reported earlier that during the confrontation between the veteran reality TV star and the youngster, Ilebaye lost control of her temper and pulled Ceec's hair.

This act, many recalled, was the reason Tacha was disqualified from the show years back.

Watch the viral video of the moment Ceec, Mercy, Princess and Doyin schemed against Ilebaye:

Netizens react to the video of Ceec, Mercy, and Princess planning to get Ilebaye off the show

@kate_e_bassey:

"I have always said it’s unintelligent for adults on a GAME SHOW to keep hammering on another contestant’s “strategy” and trying so hard to analyze or criticize it. It’s a dumb thing. If you figure out anybody’s strategy, the smart thing to do is to QUIETLY work around it to your favour. Use other people’s strategies to enhance your game plan."

@maamefosuah49:

"Ceec will always remain the most bitter women in the history of Nigeria. No matter how she covers up, she can never change. Even at age 31 n she is still like this kai."

@tees.and.more_ng:

"In as much as I do not support ceec intentionally provoking her, I think she got exactly what she brought upon herself."

@barbie_pink_21:

"When Ilebaye Step On Housemates Toes Her Children Abi Fans Will Say She's Peppering Housemates But When Housemates Reciprocate Her Own Food She Dished Her Fans Will Say She's Been Bullied."

@official_ose007:

"Other house mates are big girls and boys, nah to Dey vote Ilebaye make she win the 120m…."

@_alby.k:

"So what is wrong if she’s part of the finalists? Smh."

@maureen_sylva:

"I am not Ilebaye’s fan but what the female housemates have been doing to her, is very unfair. I stayed awake all night and watched the after part scenario. It was painful to watch!"

@bearburruss:

"They really planed for ilebaye! But na Biggie get the final say… Shebi Una want drama! Here it goes! But I really pity ilebaye sha…"

Source: Legit.ng