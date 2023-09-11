The BBNaija All Stars competition has now gotten stiffer with housemates scheming their way to the N120 million grand prize

A new set of housemates have been nominated for possible eviction and the nomination list has caused a huge social media buzz

Eight housemates were put up for eviction including the two past winners on the show, Mercy Eke and Whitemoney

The BBNaija All Stars show has entered its eight week and the remaining 12 housemates have shown that they are ready to do anything for the money.

After Doyin and Kim Oprah were evicted from the show, the housemates entered into a new week with plans on who to nominate for eviction.

Interestingly, eight housemates are now facing possible eviction with at least one of them being sure of being sent back home.

BBNaija All Stars’ fans react as Mercy, CeeC, Ilebaye, 5 others are nominated for eviction. Photos: @official_mercyeke, @ceec_official, @ilebayeee

Source: Instagram

The housemates that made it to the nomination chopping block are Mercy Eke, Whitemoney, CeeC, Alex, Ilebaye, Adekunle, Omashola (Sholzy) and Neo. Their nominations caused a huge stir online with netizens believing they are the strongest people in the house.

See how the housemates nominated below:

See video of the nomination announcement below:

BBNaija fans react to nomination list

The week eight nomination list has caused a loud buzz on social media with netizens sharing their hot takes. Read some of their comments below:

veevogee:

“Omo this one choke o, Survival of the fittest. It’s how they all forget Soma exist.”

iam_omowummy:

“Omo this line up choke.”

_lindaaa_o:

“Neo be parking!!!!! Ceec for the mulla.”

yourprincecharming01:

“Best lineup ever better vote for your fav..... less noise more vote .”

_oyiza:

“This week go hot sha!!! I hope all fanbase are ready???? You better avoid social media noise and vote for your favorite”

Source: Legit.ng