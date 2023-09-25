The Big Brother Naija All Stars show is gradually drawing to an end, and fans anticipate their favourite bringing home the N120m up for grabs

Popular Nigerian socialite and businessman, Cubana Chiefpriest, has pledged his support for Mercy Eke to win the show

Nigerians, however, feel Mercy doesn't deserve to win this time around because she took home the grand prize during her season in 2019

Ex-BBNaija All Stars housemate Frodd has also declared support for Mercy and urged netizens to vote for her

With less than a week to the BBNaija All Stars grand finale, Nigerians have started declaring support for their favourite housemates.

As expected, celebrities and influential people have jumped on the support and campaign train on social media.

On his Instagram page, popular socialite and billionaire Cubana Chiefpriest shared a short video of one of his moments with 2019 winner and All Stars housemate Mercy Eke.

In his caption, he declared Mercy the winner and noted that she needs her crown, which she has worn well for years, doubled.

Chiefpriest also urged people to let him know what he has to do to ensure people vote for Mercy.

He wrote:

"This week is for my baby sister @official_mercyeke The baddest baddie ever liveth. Help me vote my amazing sister, she has worn her crown well over the years, right now we need to double her crown. Please let’s support her with loads of votes. Let me know what you need to vote the queen of highlights. Mercenaries let’s go we buying a Lamborghini Urus & we f**kin moving to Ikoyi. That’s on perioddddddd."

Frodd campaigns for Mercy

Ex-BBNaija All Stars housemate Frodd also declared his support for Mercy. He said all his family members were voting for her, and he urged netizens to do the same.

Netizens react to Chiefpriest and Frodd's post

Some Nigerians think Mercy doesn't need to win the show because she won her 2019 set, while others drummed support for Ilebaye.

onome_bae_:

"Australia big brother female winner still won the Australia big brother All stars nobody attack her say she win twice. E reach Nigeria turn una say na cr!me mercy must win whoha..!"

harryprince371:

"Anything you do today, Endeavour to... VOTE ILEBAYE."

richie__smallz:

"Well deserved to be a winner of all star this season ❤️❤️❤️lambo wayyyyyyy."

edogiawerie:

"Oga ya all don’t be GREEDY ! She don first win, abeg make another person still win, stop d GREED!!"

kingsilver2:

"Ilebaye on this . cuban_chiefpriest can’t save mercy this time."

nancy111___:

"Nooooo ilebaye is winning this time around. Guys pls ilebaye deserves the win. Vote ilebaye massively."

damidolly:

"Mercy wey don get houses for big men locations in Lagos, we are voting Ilebaye, atleast she will change the story of her generation."

damidolly:

"It's baye time, lambo have won it before, let's bring someone out of the trenches."

Anita Joseph campaigns for Mercy Eke

Legit.ng earlier reported that Anita Joseph joined the campaign train for Mercy but was shocked that people supporting other housemates set her comment section on fire.

In a post, Anita called out people against Mercy who were saying she didn't deserve to win because she already got millions via the platform.

Cursing out them in Igbo, the actress dragged people who chose to try to bully her for her choice.

