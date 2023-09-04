BBNaija All Stars houseguest, Omashola, is now the latest Head of House on the reality show to the joy of fans

Omashola’s HOH win was met with celebration online because it came shortly after Doyin had said he would never win the title till he leaves the show

Later on, the five housemates up for eviction were announced namely Venita, Doyin, Ilebaye, Whitemoney and Kim Oprah

The BBNaija All Stars show has now entered its seventh week and a new Head of House has emerged.

One of the new houseguests, Omashola, became the Head of House for the seventh week after playing their round of games.

In usual BBNaija fashion, the housemates trooped to the Arena on a Monday evening to determine who would take over the Head of House position from Doyin who had won it the previous week.

BBNaija All Stars: Fans react as Doyin, Venita, Ilebaye, others are nominated for eviction. Photos: @sholzy23, @officialdoyin_, @veezeebaybeh, @ilebayeee

Omashola does victory dance after HOH win

After playing their HOH games, Big Brother announced Omashola as the new Head of House for the week.

The lucky houseguest celebrated his win by doing his victory dance which he claimed to have been practising for hours.

Omashola’s HOH win also came a few hours after his co-star, Doyin, had declared that he would never become Head of House till he leaves the show.

See the video of Omashola’s victory dance and Doyin’s statement below:

Omashola picks 4 BBFs to enjoy HOH win

One of the tasks of the Head of House is to pick four other housemates who would enjoy the perks of his win with him, including staying in the HOH lounge with its own private kitchen and more.

Interestingly, Omashola chose Mercy Eke, Whitemoney, Ilebaye and CeeC to be his BFFs for the new week.

Ilebaye, Doyin, 3 other housemates up for eviction

After the Head of House games, the housemates played their Black Envelope game which involves them searching for hidden black envelopes with rewards or punishments on them.

Interestingly, Whitemoney found a black envelope that made him automatically nominated for eviction while Adekunle found an envelope that earned him immunity.

After the Black Envelope game, the housemates went into the Diary Room to nominate three of their co-stars for possible evictions.

After the rounds of nominations, the housemates announced to be up for eviction were Ilebaye, Doyin, Venita, Kim Oprah and Whitemoney.

See how the housemates nominations went below:

Reactions as Omashola wins HOH and other housemates face possible eviction

Omashola’s HOH win and the housemates up for possible eviction caused a huge stir on social media. While many rejoiced over Omashola’s win, others agreed that the nomination lineup was a tough one.

Read some of their comments below:

ameboafrica:

“Thank you for picking my Ceec. Thanks or also picking Ilebaye make she also taste HOH room. I wan see person wey go do anyhow for Omashola sha .”

Elizabeth.awodu:

“This is how God will embarrass your haters I like the fact he didn’t argue.”

preci_striker:

“Doyin talks out of point sometimes and still brag about it like she is making sense .Tufiakwa.”

Boneflair:

“Whitemoney own was just too funny. He's never looking for an envelope if he survives this one.”

sharon.chigozirim:

“Doyin shouldn’t goooo”

msjules__:

“Whitemoney and Venita. See them see house.”

tiwani___:

“I for vote for doyin,but this line up her chance is very slim…. Sorry I can’t waste my vote.”

adeleke.kiki:

“But I thought last night Angel said she wouldn’t nominate doyinNawa Oothis one choke Oo. Kim is going and if it’s 2 is either doyin or Venita‍♀️and if it’s 3 okay see u guys soon”

nkem195:

“It’s bye bye to Venita and Doyin.”

Old video of Ilebaye as a girl in Papa Ajasco resurfaces

BBNaija All Stars housemate, Ilebaye, has caused a huge stir online over a resurfaced video of her on Papa Ajasco TV show.

A video made the rounds online showing the reality TV star as a little girl on the popular Wale Adenuga drama series.

The throwback video of Ilebaye as a young girl on the Papa Ajasco drama series soon went viral online and it sparked different interesting reactions from Nigerians. While some netizens argued over whether her accent had changed or not, others debated over her claim to be 22-years old.

