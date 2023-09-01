The Big Brother Naija All Stars TV show left netizens and viewers at the edge of their seats recently following its weekly pool party

The house experienced several episodes of commotion after Alex and Ike allegedly fought in the pool,

However, a trending video captured Kim Oprah, who was lost in the cathartic engagements that occurred during and after the pool party

The Big Brother Naija All Stars TV show experienced another round of drama after its recent weekly pool party, which was held on August 31.

Following the fight Ike and Alex had at the pool and the argument between the latter and Adekunle, the house drained in commotion last Thursday.

BBNaija All Stars Kim Oprah stirs reactions following the pool party drama Credit: @kimoprah

Source: Instagram

Kim Oprah struggles to find her balance

One of the Videos trending online showed the TV host in her world after the various sessions caused by the pool party.

Kim lay on the floor to laugh at the entire incident but was called to attention by Biggie to fix her microphone.

The black goddess struggled to stand up from where she was lying to go pick up her mic, which was carelessly far from where she was.

Kim staggered to stand properly after she fell down on the first attempt.

See the video below

BBNaija Kim's video stirs reactions

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

blemwurld:

"On colos ."

__miebii:

"I too like this babe."

this_is_aaron_miles:

"Yansh soft anyhow."

hodojoan:

"You won't dance with him but can put him into trouble keep using him."

adeagboyetunde716:

"Sope otilorhandler enter heaven make I see you."

drizz_urban:

"At least na real nyash …plus mercy left the group."

official_preciouss:

"why are you falling."

Source: Legit.ng