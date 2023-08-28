The BBNaija All Stars show has now entered its sixth week and a new Head of House emerged in the person of Doyin

Big Brother also finally scrapped the ‘Pardon Me Please’ and housemates were made to nominate each other for possible eviction

Four housemates were eventually called as being up for possible eviction including Seyi and Ike

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

The BBNaija All Stars show has started its sixth week on a new note with a fresh Head of House emerging to take over from last week.

After the housemates gathered in the arena to play their weekly HOH game, it finally boiled down to it being between Doyin and Cross.

BBNaija All Stars: Fans react as Doyin wins HOH and 6 housemates face possible eviction. Photos: @iam_ikeonyeama, @officialseyiawo, @officialdoyin_ @theangeljbsmith

Source: Instagram

However, Doyin was not keen on letting go and she bargained fiercely with Cross for him to drop out of the race and let her win as she asked him his price. After they settled their negotiations, Cross dropped out and Doyin was announced as the new Head of House for week six, taking over from Soma.

Doyin ignores Ilebaye as she picks 4 BFFs

In usual BBNaija All Stars manner, the Head of House, Doyin, was asked to pick four other housemates to enjoy the perks of her HOH win with her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Interestingly, Doyin ignored her friend for most of the season, Ilebaye, and she went ahead to pick four other people namely Mercy, Cross, Kim Oprah and Neo to be her BFFs.

See below:

Seyi, 5 other housemates up for possible eviction

Big Brother deviated from the BBNaija All Stars status quo by removing ‘Pardon Me Please’ and asking the housemates to nominate three others for possible eviction.

Recall that since the start of the BBN All Stars season, housemates have been allowed to lobby with their colleagues to get pardoned while the rest of them face possible eviction. In a new twist, the PMP was cancelled and only six housemates with the highest mentions were nominated for possible eviction.

The housemates facing possible eviction includes Ike, Pere, Seyi, Angel, Adekunle and Lucy.

See how the housemates nominated below:

See the announcement video below:

Reactions trail housemates up for eviction

Fans of the BBNaija All Stars show took to social media to react to the first nominations of the season. A number of them had mixed reactions about the housemates facing possible eviction. Read some of their comments below:

divydove_:

“Seyi has been given to us on a platter .”

alih_ilemona:

“My baye is safe”

adeleke.kiki:

“Why so much hate for Adekunle Anyway is going nowhere”

Hajarakabaraini:

“Seyi is up ”

antagonisticmama:

“Omo Pere,Angel,Adekunle,Seyi and Ike are up, home sure for Seyi and Ike ooo,the universe has a way of taking care of things,Judy schemed but ,you see this one? Is the real trap.”

Billealvine:

“Nobody mentioned ceec. My girl is saved.”

chee_dee_ogo:

“If seyi survive this week make I know why .”

Lil_maamii:

“Ike and Seyi are definitely bouncing out.”

W.u.r.a.h:

“Welcome home in advance Seyi .. We await your vawulence return .”

Omajane_:

“My vote is on Pere. Thank God Illebaye is safe.”

BBNaija star Frodd finally meets newborn daughter

BBNaija All Stars ex-housemate, Frodd, has now returned home and reunited with his family after his eviction from the reality show.

The ex-housemate was quick to finally meet his daughter and first child, Elena, who was birthed while he was on the reality show.

The heartwarming video showing the moment Frodd saw his child for the first time was posted on his official Instagram page.

Source: Legit.ng