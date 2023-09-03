The BBNaija All Stars Saturday night party is once again making headlines over the antics of some of the housemates

Doyin was seen dancing with Big Brother’s bodyguard at the party while Kim Oprah’s pant was found in the kitchen

Fans of the reality show reacted to these two different events that occurred during the Saturday night

Big Brother All Stars fans had a lot to talk about after the recent Saturday night party on the show.

It has become a BBNaija custom for the housemates to party hard every Saturday night with the celebrity DJ invited to keep them entertained.

Well, it appears that Doyin had the most fun as she was seen getting down with Big Brother’s bodyguard on the dance floor.

BBNaija All Stars: Reactions as Doyin dances with Biggie's bodyguard, Kim Oprah leaves pant in kitchen. Photos: @officialdoyin_, @bigbronaija

Source: Instagram

In a video from the party that was posted on Doyin’s official Instagram page, the housemate was seen dancing with the bodyguard as 2baba’s African Queen song played in the background.

In the short clip, the bodyguard seemed to be trying to ignore Doyin but she was unmoved by his straight face and kept on dancing with him.

Later on in the clip, Doyin who appeared to be drunk was seen being carried out of the party room by her co-star, Pere, and dumped on a chair in the lounge.

See the funny video below:

Kim Oprah’s pants found in kitchen

However, that was not all the highlights from the Saturday night in Big Brother’s house. Another female housemate, Kim Oprah’s pants, was found in the kitchen.

It all happened when Kim and Pere were discussing then Cross came in to join them. Shortly after, Omashola was seen holding a white pair of pants as he shouted about how someone left it in the kitchen.

Kim Oprah quickly tried to stop him from shouting as she revealed that the underwear was hers.

See the video below:

Reactions as Doyin dances with Biggie’s bodyguard, Kim Oprah leaves pant in kitchen

Videos of Doyin and Kim Oprah’s antics soon made the rounds online and fans of the reality show shared their thoughts on them. Read some of their comments below:

dabby_fabbs:

“If it was Bayes' pants that was found she would have received insult of her life... Just this evening Seyi was complaint about tissue she dropped in the garden that was bad character and all but now nobody said a thing about kim's pant world people e no fair o.”

ayo.deledeji:

“Wetin pant dey find for kitchen all the way from HOH room.”

lohan__anthony:

“Aww I love the way cross grabbed her pants... That's the real man right there... Don't show my woman pants to the world! I love cross.”

michael.oyindoubra:

“Enh enh, things be happening oo.”

everythingmayowa:

“Walahi if you no enjoy Doyin this week, something is definitely wrong with you…Who else just watched I can’t make it there, I can’t make it there …So unhinged .”

keenmeenahcollection:

“God abeg And bouncer go dey hold his laugh. Iru omokomo wo ni doyin bai”

dawnwilliamss:

“Our girl is gone!!! Make biggie no vex o. Na too much flexin.”

meet_pandora:

“Doyin should be the queen of highlights coz what's this oo.”

luxury_thrift_avenue:

“Doyin is drunk as hell, she no gree answer biggie. she said she can’t make it to the diary room.”

celinepresh_:

“But I thought she said it's only Baye that likes alcohol so DOYIN take mic and explain why you're drunk.”

Doyin's reaction to Mercy's disqualification

BBNaija All Stars’ housemate, Doyin, made headlines over her comment after Mercy was disqualified from a task.

Just recently, the housemates participated in a sponsored task from Supa Kommando and along the line, Mercy was stopped from playing the game and was disqualified.

Later, after the task had been concluded, Doyin was seen speaking with one of its winners, Neo, and expressing glee that Mercy was disqualified from the game.

Source: Legit.ng