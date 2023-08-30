It is not new to see housemates in the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) house fight, but a recent clip of Lucy take on Omashola has sparked reactions

In the trending video, Lucy could be heard brutally dragging Omashola for begging for food and getting infuriated when his appeals were turned down

But the comeback that was dished back from Omashola got people talking more as he compared her with Miss Trunchbull from the movie Matilda

As ever, it was recently nothing but chaos in Biggie's All-Star house, but this time, it wasn't any of the usual suspects but two of the new entrants, Omashola and Lucy, gunned for each other's heads.

There was a face-off between Lucy and Omashola over food that has got people talking online. In the clip, the former slammed the latter for begging for food from Seyi.

She lambasted him for going so low over just a plate of food, noting that Omashola didn't behave like someone who is already a father.

U be like Matilda Principal, old woman - Omashola fires back

However, Omashola, in a smashing comeback, made a vivid comparison of what she thinks of Lucy, ascribing her looks to that of Miss Trunchbull, the headmistress from the 1996 classic Matilda.

See the trending video of Lucy and Omashola fighting:

See the reactions the clip stirred online

@jofem:

"Chai! Lucy's mouth is sharp but she don meet her mate."

@favourite:

"It is the mama Seyi for me."

@lindaadigwu:

"Omo! Omashola mouth no good o, Mama Seyi keh!"

@davida:

"The two of them are just craze people."

@mhizfavourite:

"When Two wereys meet, expect fireworks."

@nikkyjoy:

"Na two mad people wey sabi each other from outside."

BBN Omashola shakes Biggie's house after his chicken was stolen

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All Stars recently introduced housemate Omashola Oburoh, also known as Sholzy, and he is already making headlines.

A video showed him in an angry mood as he expressed displeasure after his chicken was stolen.

In the video, Omashola, a father of one, was seen speaking in pidgin English as he said the chicken went missing while he was cooking in the kitchen.

