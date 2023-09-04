BBNaija All Stars' beloved Mercy Eke recently shared a glimpse into her future family plans during a lively conversation with her co-star, Whitemoney

The conversation took an intriguing turn, as they discussed the name she would choose for her first child, should she have one in the future

The Pepper Dem Gang superstar surprised many, including Whitmoney, who was conversing with, when she mentioned a designer brand the name she has for her first issue

BBNaija All Stars Mercy Eke has revealed the name, she intends to give her first fruit, if she eventually gives birth.

In a convivial conversation with her co-star Whitemoney, she diverted it to the number of kids she wanted to have in her marriage.

BBNaija All Stars Mercy Eke discuses the name of her fsrt born with Whitemoney Credit: @official_mercyeke, @whitemoney

Source: Instagram

The Pepper Dem Gang star stated that she would like to have a biological child and then adopt, if her partner is willing.

She didn't stop there, revealing that her first child would be named after the Italian fashion house Dolce.

Whitemoney, who was taken aback by the actress’ choice, went on to inquire about the meaning of the name she chose and encouraged her to name her second issue, Gabbana.

See their conversion below

BBNaija Mercy's child name sparks reactions

Legit.ng compiled some of the hilarious hot takes below:

bezeebeee:

"I thought Dolce and Gabbana is an Italian design not French. Please correct me if I am."

arafat_zee57:

"Strategy ship loading ."

44henny:

"Two can't even express themselves English wahala."

preety_oj:

"Lambo won't kill me sha."

lyndahnakyanzi:

"beautiful nonsense."

dattahiwowari:

" this two right here no well ."

michaelgeorge2:

"She no know de meaning "says dey would steal it ."

Source: Legit.ng