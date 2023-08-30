Big Brother Naija All Stars Whitemoney and Pere revealed, how Cross collected Kim Oprah from them without blinking

Using Biggie's new task of singing to communicate, Whitemaney sang how Cross stole something from him and promised to deal with him outside

As if that wasn't enough, he went on to explain that Pere was also a victim of his situation, while Kim, who was in their midst, was casual with the entire discussion

BBNaija All Stars housemates Whitemoney and Pere used Biggie's new communication task of singing to narrate how Cross took Kim Oprah from them

In the dressing room, Whitemoney joked in his song that Cross had taken something valuable from him and Pere, hinting to deal with him outside the house.

Whitemoney & Pere sing about how Cross over took them to take Kim Oprah from them Credit: @whitemoney_ @kimoprah, @crossda_boss, @pereegbiofficial

Kim Oprah, who was in the room with them, was seen adjusting her short dress close to Whitemoney, who was standing in front of the mirror.

While she did so, Whitemoney jokingly reprimanded her for showing him her behind and asked if he was a ghost.

“Why are you checking your yansh (backside) in my front? You think I’m a spirit?” Whitemoney said.

Whitemoney's remark made the housemates in the dressing room burst out in laughter, as he continued singing his lamentations.

Biggie asks All Stars housemates to communicate by singing

The organisers of Big Brother Naija All Stars Reality came up with new ways to keep viewers glued to their screens.

A new rule was recently imposed in the house where housemates were asked to communicate with one another via singing.

Biggie's instruction was read by Doyin, the new Head of House, who won the challenge on Monday, August 28.

CeeC slams Doyin

in another related news, BBNaija All Stars CeeC did not take it lightly with her friend in the house, Doyin, over the latter's recent demands from the housemates.

Doyin, who became the second female housemate to win the Head of House on Monday, August 28, recently held a meeting that CeeC wasn't comfortable with.

It was reported that CeeC walked out of the lounge while the housemates were in a meeting with Doyin.

Source: Legit.ng