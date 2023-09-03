Lauretta Onochie, the former chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), who was appointed by the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari and sacked by President Bola Tinubu, has opened up on her eviction report in the United Kingdom.

It was alleged that the former boss of the NDDC was sent out of her home by her relative in the UK.

But in a tweet on Sunday, “What a battle, I recovered my home", Onochie said:

"My Cousin, Victor Ashiedu Fejokwu and his wife, Ruth Emereze, were stranded, in fact homeless at the time. I took pity on them, took them in, to house them in my home.”

“A year ago, when I started making plans to return to continue housing them, they blocked my phone number. I had no access to my letters. Consequently, I missed quite a number of appointments.

“Having the key to the property, I turned up at the door, twice. They installed bolts and bolted the door from the inside and refused to let me in. They stopped contributing to the rent when they both have jobs, preferring to host lavish parties.

“At some point before they stopped completely, my sister, Queenesther Nwaise helped to settle many months of rent. My immediate family too, helped. I tried again for the last time. When I knocked, his wife sneaked from the garden into the house, to bolt the front door against me.

“Miraculously. Miraculously. She forgot to lock the garden door through where she sneaked into the house. I got access to the house through that door. She called in an IPOB thug and a young lady.

"They became nasty. Of course, I called the police who dealt them a heavy blow, telling them they must vacate for me unless I was willing to continue to house them. The cowardly thug ran away before the arrival of the Police. The other young lady went to my bed and spread herself out. Of course, I got her out.

“Then they started pleading to stay.

"NO WAY! Two days later, they shamefully moved out. BUT WILL I BE NICE TO PEOPLE AGAIN?

"Absolutely! It's my nature to help. I will continue to be me. We reap what we sow.”

Source: Legit.ng