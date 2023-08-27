BBNaija All Stars housemate party on Saturday, August 26, came with some fun moments for the housemates

One of the highlights of the party was the moment Prince appeared to stylishly pull away as Illebaye attempted to kiss him

Another video that left viewers was a clip of Whitemoney and Mercy Eke dancing during the party

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All Stars Saturday party returned last night with a beach-themed party, and it was a memorable one for the housemates as the DJ on ground gave them some hit Nigerian songs that left them in a celebratory mood.

One of the clips from the party that had the show viewers talking was the moment Ilebaye pulled Prince in for a kiss, but the latter stylishly pulled away.

Video of Ilebaye and Prince dancing. Credit: @whitemoney @official_mercyeke

Source: Instagram

Ilebaye, who has been spotted with different male housemates, once again caused a stir with action.

Watch the video below:

Whitemoney and Mercy Eke show off dance moves

Another talking point from last night's party was the steamy dance moves between Whitemoney and Mercy Eke.

Watch the video below:

Watch other housemates dancing below:

Netizens react to video of Mercy Eke and Whitemoney dancing

See some of the comments that trailed the video below:

yveej:

"I don't just like this Whitemoney....."

soplux:

"Person wey say she get serious boyfriend ."

jimmycelia:

"Aside always setting yansh for different boys to hit what else?"

mzzsholz:

"I never know whitemoney strategy this year o e sha Dey do the house chop."

its_miss_nicey:

"Why do I feel irritated?"

thereal_adejokee:

"Imagine Online baddie isonu."

bernice_gloria31:

"Her bf no Dey watch again?."

kwinjae_:

"Whitemoney abeg easy, she’s our Lambo oh."

pamelaoweiphotography:

"Anytime whitemoney is with mercy he forgets he is a chief o shey chief dey rock bumbum in this manner? "

Adekunle and Venita spotted kissing

BBNaija All Stars’ couple, Adekunle and Venita caused an online buzz for the umpteenth time over their relationship.

On Thursday, August 24, 2023, the BBNaija housemates dressed up in their lovely swimwear as they all gathered outside for their pool party.

A video made the rounds online, showing the different sights from the party and how things went down. One thing that caught the attention of fans was a part of the video showing Adekunle and Venita kissing in a corner.

Source: Legit.ng