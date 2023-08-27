Following the first live eviction without a jury on Sunday, August 27, Tolanibaj and Frodd have been evicted from the BBNaija All Stars show

Tolani revealed she fancied Neo because she finally got to know who he is and also predicted her exit before it came

Mixed reactions greeted Tolanibaj and Frodd's eviction as some netizens wonder how Seyi has managed to still remain on the show

The first eviction without the jury happened on Sunday August 27 and two housemates wee kicked out of the N120m race.

To the surprise of many, Tolanibaj was the first housemate to be evicted from the show, making her the fourth to take a bow

Tolanibaj and Frodd become 4th and 5th housemates to leave BBNaija All Stars show: “Omo This girl go depress”

On the stage with Ebuka, Tolani opened up about her 'situationship' with Neo as she revealed she saw him in a new light despite stating dislike for him during their season's reunion.

The DJ also told people to watch out for her global takeover.

Watch Tolanibaj's video below:

The second housemate that was evicted for the night was Frodd, housemates and netizens did not see his exit coming.

When he got on the stage, he told Ebuka he had a good run, and he has projects he is working on that would benefit Nigerians.

Watch the moment Frodd was evicted below:

Reactions to Tolanibaj and Frodd's eviction

A lot of people were happy Tolanibaj finally got evicted after her shameless display with Neo in the house. Netizens were sympathetic with Frodd as they urged him to go and see his new baby.

Read comments gathered below:

Mercy rocks Frodd during pool party

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemates had a great time at their pool party on Thursday, August 10.

A video of Mercy and Frodd went viral, showing them dancing "inappropriately". Mercy had her back turned to Frodd, who disregarded the fact that he was a married man and rocked her as she danced.

The housemates also ended up playing together in the pool without boundaries, to the shock of netizens.

