BBNaija All Stars ex-housemate, Frodd, has finally reunited with his family after his eviction from the reality show

In a heartwarming video making the rounds online, Frodd was seen finally meeting his newborn daughter

The video of Frodd’s emotional reaction to his newborn child touched many hearts on social media

BBNaija All Stars ex-housemate, Frodd, has now returned home and reunited with his family after his eviction from the reality show.

The ex-housemate was quick to finally meet his daughter and first child, Elena, who was birthed while he was on the reality show.

The heartwarming video showing the moment Frodd saw his child for the first time was posted on his official Instagram page.

Fans gush over video of BBNaija star Frodd finally meeting his newborn daughter. PHOTOS: @callme_frodd

The proud dad was seen cradling his daughter, Elena, in his arms as he danced with her while beaming with smiles. Frodd was also seen calling on his wife to join them in the video and they all danced happily together.

Taking to the caption of the emotional video, Frodd called his wife and child his world. See his post below:

See other videos of Frodd reuniting with his family below:

Congratulations pour in for Frodd as he finally meets daughter

The adorable videos of Frodd and his newborn daughter and wife soon made the rounds online and it left many fans in their feelings. A number of them congratulated the new dad.

Read some of their comments below:

official_mercyeke:

“Yayyyy❤️❤️❤️ Welcome Daddy Elena.”

aycomedian:

“Congratulations brother ❤️❤️❤️”

lindaosifo:

“Aww Congratulations Frodd”

stannze:

“Papa Elena, Nno ”

Diane.russet:

“Awwww ”

Esthersky_77:

“Body too sweet this ur wife .”

sagadeolu:

“Congrats my bro!❤️”

its_tegadominic:

“Chai this one sweet me .”

Houseofmatty:

“Beautiful family ❤️.”

__mfonnn:

“I’m so happy for them.”

Softstrength:

“He’s so happy! ❤️❤️❤️”

Frodd's wife welcomes baby girl

It was a moment of celebration for Frodd as his wife welcomed a baby girl on Friday, August 11.

Pictures of his wife on the hospital bed emerged online.

Legit.ng previously reported that Frodd spoke on his wife's impending delivery during his time in the diary room with Biggie as he conveyed his love to his wife and baby.

