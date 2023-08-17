BBNaija All Stars housemate Ike during a task in the house, opened up about some of his sad experience

The reality star, who said he lost two siblings, revealed his business was crushed by hurricane

Ike also shared how he had to return to the reality show after his fame from his first participation in 2019 dwindled

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All Stars housemate Ike stirred emotions from his colleagues and lovers of the reality show during a task in the house on Wednesday, August 17.

Ike, while reading what appeared to be a poem, opened up on his past and sad experience.

Ike revealed he left a 4-year relationship behind to start life afresh. Credit: @iam_ikeonyema

The Pepper Dem star, who was close to tears, revealed how the death of two of his brothers landed him in a cell.

He said:

"When Mike and Daniel died, you got crazy and got locked up. Inside that cold cell, you got a reason to live."

Ike also revealed a hurricane destroyed his business, and he had to leave everything, including family and a 4-year relationship behind, to start afresh by coming to Africa.

The reality star who first participated in BBNaija Pepper Dem edition in 2019 said the fame he got from the show dwindled with time, and he had to return after he got an opportunity to be a housemate on the All Stars edition.

Watch the video as Ike opens up on his sad experience here.

Fans commend Ike

Many who got emotional over Ike's video took to social media to console him over his loss.

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

casandra_mazia:

"I lost it, he's going through a lot, and he's trying to be strong."

nwachimeleze:

:Man has gone through a lot, practically fighting back tears.. he actually started off joking but ended it sad... We all are going through something but very few care to show...it's well."

mr.shamayan:

"it’s not about this speech but man as been given content from day one I we love to see u in the final God pls let this people see hw entertaining u hv been so far."

