BBNaija All Stars housemate, Whitemoney, has shared his thoughts about the recent heated fight between Adekunle and Pere

Whitemoney admitted to really enjoying the fight and he even promised to look for the video outside the house to watch it again

Many netizens were amused by Whitemoney’s revelation and a number of them shared their funny reactions

BBNaija All Stars housemate, Whitemoney, has now reacted to the recent trending fight that happened between his co-stars, Pere and Adekunle.

Recall that Pere and Adekunle were engaged in a very heated fight over their Head of House games.

Pere and Adekunle were engaged in a heated argument when the former threatened to deal with Adekunle outside the house and told him that he was marked.

Adekunle was having none of that and made it clear that he was not afraid of Pere. The ex-Level Up star then called out to his people in Lagos Island and made them aware that Pere said he was a marked man.

Adekunle said:

“I can also switch up and speak with an accent, you can’t come here and tell me that I’m marked because manigga, you do not effing wanna touch me! Okay? You people in Lagos Island, Pere Egbi said he’s going to touch me outside. You probably don’t know this, but I am not the one to eff with outside the house!”

See the video of a part of their heated exchange below:

As Adekunle and Pere were having their fight, Whitemoney was seen laughing hard in the background as he obviously enjoyed their display.

Whitemoney reacts to Pere and Adekunle’s fight

Interestingly, Whitemoney did not try to hide the fact that he enjoyed the fight between Adekunle and Pere. He was later heard explaining how much he relished it.

According to Whitemoney, he would make sure to get a video of them fighting once he leaves the Big Brother house.

In his words:

“I promise you if I go outside, I must make sure I look for that clip, I must download that clip, I love that clip, I actually like that clip, that’s my takeout.”

See the video below:

Recall that during the BBNaija Shine Ya Eye season, Pere had tried to oppress Whitemoney and it sparked widespread reactions on social media at the time.

Reactions as Whitemoney admits enjoying Pere and Adekunle’s fight

The video of Whitemoney sharing his thoughts on Adekunle and Pere’s fight soon made the rounds online and it got netizens talking. Read some of their comments below:

nellynells__:

“Pere met his match Adekunle gave him what he dishes.”

datdarkskinned_boy:

“As Pere decided to be a drummer, Adekunle became the dancer .”

tygar_:

“Pere AKA “emblem around my neck” finally found his match.”

sarima___________________:

“Adekunle definitely won this round Pere met his match yesterday and I love it not everyone is afraid of him.”

shopchieve:

“But this is not fair, no one is holding them down calming them down. But if it’s any two female that just have a small raise voice see the men trying to pull them back calm them settle then chia such is life.”

ellaazdelicacies:

“I can't lie, that's one funny highlight of the entire season. I will be amazed if something else beats it.”

Dayoogedengbe:

“So na the fight be this? This is actually very funny It may seem as though pere has met his match unlike that time he was trying to bully whitemoney. Adekunle na Lagos island boy, you no go fit bully Isale-Eko boy.”

honiebells007:

“Perewinkle done jam person wey pass am ohwhy wont whitemoney love the clip?adekunle give am hot hot e sweet me oh✌.”

Mercy becomes BBNaija All Stars first female Head of House

BBNaija All Stars housemate, Mercy Eke, has now broken the record for being the first female Head of House for the season.

After playing different rounds of games, Mercy Eke finally emerged victorious despite getting stiff competition from another housemate, Doyin.

Mercy was greatly overjoyed by her win, and she was already seen jubilating even before it was officially announced.

