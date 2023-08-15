BBNaija All Stars’ recently evicted housemate, Uriel, has reacted to the jury sending her home despite not having the least vote

Uriel directed her reaction at the member of the jury who was a past winner of the show, Laycon, and said she regrets campaigning for him

Uriel’s shade at Laycon after her jury eviction sparked a series of mixed reactions from social media users

BBNaija All Stars’ housemate, Uriel, has now expressed her displeasure with the jury after she was evicted from the reality show.

On August 13, 2023, Uriel was voted out after two of the three-member jury penned down her name over Seyi’s name.

Recall that one of the new additions to the BBNaija All Stars show is that fans get to vote for their faves every week and the two housemates with the least votes will be presided over by a three-member jury who would evict one of them.

In Uriel’s case, the jury members were Teddy A from the Double Wahala season, Diana from Level Up season and Laycon, a winner on the BBNaija Lockdown season.

Uriel shades Laycon after her jury eviction

Uriel proceeded with her media rounds after the show and she was recently a guest on Naija FM.

According to Uriel, she would scrap the jury evictions if she was able to. Not stopping there, she spoke on which of the jury members got her evicted.

Uriel admitted that despite not knowing who exactly voted for her to leave, she absolutely regrets campaigning for the past BBNaija winner who was a jury member.

In her words:

“I don’t know who voted for me to leave but I kinda do know. I will say this, I do absolutely regret campaigning for the person to win and I don’t know who the person is but if you won you know your name. Whoever won that was on the jury, I really regret campaigning for them.”

Reactions as Uriel regrets campaigning for Laycon after her jury eviction

Uriel’s statement about Laycon, who was a member of the jury that got her evicted, has sparked mixed reactions on social media. Read some of their comments below:

omaeze155:

“So na ur campaign make Laycon win show? Gurl luck wasn't on ur side period!!”

giftadene:

“Laycon and TeddyA DID wrong. This was Seyi's second time in the bottom, but they saved him cos of friendship!”

official_wendy__:

“Laycon own no too pain me but you see that Diana,nah her own pain me pass…Women supporting women in the mud,yeye dey smell.”

Callme_clarasimdi:

“Laycon and that girl with mouth like parachute voted you out. I could remember Uriel had a prayer section the morning of finals for that drumstick boy.”

lilydachic:

“You were bottom 2, you don't have fans. Move on girl and stop shifting blames.”

Damilola_elizabeth22:

“Laycon voted seyi oo I was looking at his left hand writing seyi o.”

7022ela:

“Uriel admit that you don’t have fans. Two people should have gone home jejely to avoid all this shalaye. Admit you no get fans.”

Aijayebisike:

“Blame d system not the jury. If you are one and you family or friend is there, you will save them too.”

