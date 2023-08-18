BBNaija Pepper Dem star, Tacha, has now reacted to Ike throwing Ilebaye’s clothes all over the house floor

Legit.ng had reported on how Pere had planned to set up Ilebaye for disqualification before Ike carried out his act

Taking to social media, Tacha expressed her displeasure and called what they did a messy behaviour

BBNaija star Tacha has reacted after All Stars housemate, Ike, took Ilebaye’s clothes and scattered them all over the house.

Legit.ng had earlier reported how Pere was having a discussion with some of the boys that they needed to set up Ilebaye to get disqualified. Shortly after, Ike was seen taking her clothes and underwear from her drawer and scattering them all around the house floor.

BBNaija Tacha criticised Ike for throwing Ilebaye's clothes on the house floor. Photos: @ilebayeee, @symply_tacha, @bigbronaija

Ike’s action drew a series of reactions from netizens, including former BBNaija Pepper Dem housemate, Tacha.

Tacha expressed her displeasure with what Ike did to Ilebaye on her Twitter page. The reality star described it as messy behaviour.

Not stopping there, Tacha added that at this point, she even supports Ilebaye to win.

In her words:

“Na this kyn problem i Dey like lool! Hands down sh*tty behavior! At this point I just prayy Ilebaye WINS!! To just rub it on y’all faces. Must be ment.”

See her tweet below:

Reactions as Tacha speaks on Ike and Ilebaye’s clothes drama

Tacha’s tweet soon garnered a lot of attention from netizens. A number of them took to her comment section to share their thoughts.

Read some of them below:

This tweep said more people are now in support of Ilebaye:

This tweep said Tacha is joking to think Ilebaye can win:

Another tweep said if Ilebaye wins, then the show is scripted:

Flexy said he supports Ilebaye to win:

Funtlife said what was done to Baye is annoying:

Bright said Ilebaye is being looked down upon:

Red Rose called it a gang-up against Ilebaye:

Muzino said Ike wasn’t even apologetic:

This tweep slammed Tacha for commenting on the issue:

Uriel reacts to Doyin calling her mentally ill

The BBNaija All Stars journey ended for Uriel after only three weeks, and now that she is out of the house, she has explained some things to Legit.ng.

The reality show star got evicted by the jury despite not having the lowest vote percentage, and she has shared her thoughts on that.

Uriel also reacted after finding out Doyin had called her mentally ill. She spoke about housemates kissing up to Mercy and more.

