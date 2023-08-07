BBNaija All Stars housemate, Ike, made social media headlines after becoming Head of House for week 3

Ike completed the puzzle task and emerged as the winner of the task and he chose 4 BFFs including his ex-girlfriend Mercy

Ike’s Head of House win and choice of BFFs got a lot of netizens talking as many praised him online

The BBNaija All Stars season is now in its third week and a new housemate, Ike, has emerged as the Head of House.

In their usual BBNaija custom, the housemates trooped into the arena on another Monday evening to play games that would help them determine who would be the head of house for the week.

The Head of House gets to stay in an exclusive lounge with four other BFFs. The lounge has its own kitchen, gym, bathroom, and more.

BBNaija All Stars: Fans react as Ike picks Mercy as one of his BFFs after winning Head of House. Photos: @official_mercyeke, @iam_ikeonyema

Interestingly, Ike was the only housemate who was able to successfully solve the puzzle giving to them for the HOH task and he was eventually announced as the winner.

Ike chooses ex-girlfriend Mercy Eke to be part of his BFFs

After Ike was announced as the HOH for the week, he was asked to choose four other housemates who would be his BFFs and enjoy the perks that comes with his win.

Ike chose CeeC, Venita, Seyi and his ex-girlfriend, Mercy, as his BFFs. See the videos below:

Reactions as Ike wins HOH and picks Mercy as BFF

Ike’s HOH win was met with a lot of celebration on social media considering that he would be safe from eviction after being one of the bottom three during the last live show. Ike’s choice of making Mercy one of his 4 BFFs also got many netizens talking.

Read some of their reactions below:

Chefnshopper:

“Ike and Mercy’s maturity needs to be studied sha. Dear online shippers and In-laws, always avoid putting mouth in the matter when the matter happens ‍♀️‍♀️.”

chyomsss:

“Well deserved . I loved how he asked mercy if she was interested , he respects her so much Ike is really growing on me oo .”

yejideoba:

“I like that we are beginning to see and like Ike by himself and perhaps a lot of us fall in love with his person and support him.. boy got the hustle!”

blackonye:

“Ike really fought for it. Congratulations to him. Team mercy we go hard this week.”

phenomenal_zeeka:

“Really happy for Ike honestly. If he was up I wanted to give him all my votes.”

God_fearer21747:

“Ike is actually a smart guy.”

Anorueveronica:

“Ike d underdog, very smart guy❤️ him and ilebaye is taking me to where I don't know. I love Dem❤️❤️❤️ ilebaye you've got my votesssss❣️.”

