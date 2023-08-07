Big Brother Naija All Stars Kiddwaya was pushed to let out the burden of his heart towards the frameless in the house

In his recent chat with Pere, the billionaire son noted that he has compared the female housemates to his girlfriend outside

The UK brought up the opinion that none of the ladies in the house has the essential characteristics of a wife, to which Pere agreed to

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemates Kiddwaya and Pere have dropped their observations on the ladies in the house.

The billionaire son met Pere in the kitchen section to share his disappointment with all the female housemates.

BBNaija All Stars Kiddwaya and Pere agree that the females are not "wifeable". Credit: @kiddwaya @pereegbiofficial

Source: Instagram

Kiddwaya revealed that he had yet to see any lady in the house match his girlfriend's qualities.

According to the UK brought-up, he doesn't see himself with any of the girls in the house based on their behaviour.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Not stopping there, he mentioned that he hasn't seen any of the BBNaija ladies cook, clean, or display any wifely qualities.

During the chat, Pere agreed with Kidd's points about the girls.

See the video below:

Video BBNaija Kiddwaya and Pere shading All Stars housemate sparks reactions

Legit.ng gathered how netizens reacted to the "condescending" video.

See them below:

tonia_x_:

"Why will they show wife characteristics to you guys in the house? . Shey una look like husband material say na cook and clean. ."

uju_nn:

"These chauvinistic men and their archaic condescending opinions about women. Kiddwaya is pained none of the women rate him in the house. Pere is MEAN, highly condescending and disrespectful to women always sexualizing women, pitching them against each other. He doesn’t mean well for any of them.

"Alex fans shipping him with Alex are only doing so out of hatred for Ceec. That dude doesn’t mean well for any of these ladies. Alex especially needs to be careful. Pere na kiss and tell. He just wants to knack and brag about it. Adults acting like huh school kids."

wealthy_gene:

"Make Una two just marry abeg. No Dey stress people’s daughter."

cystasqueen:

"Pere is mostly Stan by women and atimes I wonder if they don’t see how he talk down and sexualize women, I guess this is one of the reasons he feel woefully in his marriage. I can’t stand his condescend ways."

BBNaija Kiddwaya and the guys anticipate disquailifaction

Big Brother Naija All Stars Kiddwaya and some other male housemates spoke on the chances of four disqualifications that should have happened at the show's start.

Kidd, the current Head of House, disclosed his predictions during a conversation with Adekunle, Pere, and Ike.

The discussion came immediately after Angel and Ilebaye quarrelled, each threatening to voluntarily leave the house.

Source: Legit.ng