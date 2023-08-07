The intense romantic section shared between Cross and Ilebaye in the Big Brother Naija All Stars house has continued to be a topic

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemates Cross and Ilebaye were the topic of the reality TV show after the duo engaged in a romantic lip-locking.

During the last pool party held in the house on August 3, the self-proclaimed GenZ baddie was caught on camera kissing Cross in the Biggie’s swimming pool.

While the other housemates around them, including Frodd and Ureil, were taken aback, viewers and netizens were not exempted from the spectacle.

Netizens vote on the chances of Cross and Ilebaye taking things to the next level

In one of Legit.ng’s contentious online polls, fans were asked to disclose how certain they were of the unfathomable bond between the duo.

As expected, many voted against the chances of the two building anything meaningful, with 77.7%. The remaining 22.3% went with the wistful thought of seeing the two develop into an admirable ship.

Source: Legit.ng