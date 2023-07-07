BBNaija Double Wahala star, Nina Ivy, is once again in the news for undergoing another plastic surgery

Taking to her official Instagram page, the reality star updated fans on how she had done a BBL surgery to enhance her backside

Recall that in 2021 Nina did her first cosmetic surgery, and many netizens reacted to her update online

BBNaija Double Wahala star, Nina Ivy, has caused a buzz on social media after revealing that she had undergone another cosmetic surgery.

On her official Instagram stories, the mother of one updated her followers on her new backside-enhancing surgery, popularly known as a BBL.

BBNaija star Nina has done BBL 2 years after her first cosmetic surgery. Photos: @nina_ivy

Source: Instagram

Nina shared a video of herself singing a gospel song about how she loves God in the morning before the cosmetic surgery. In the note accompanying the clip, she also bragged about how good her new body looked.

She wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“This was in the morning before my bbl, this new body is bodying, can’t wait to show you guys, like I’m screaming.”

In a subsequent post, Nina continued to show her excitement about her new body as she told her followers to get ready to be sick of her.

See screenshots of her post below:

Recall that in 2021, Nina made the news after she had her first cosmetic surgery done. At the time, she claimed to have removed the fat in one part of her body and put it back where she needed more fat. She also slammed her detractors and claimed it was because they could not afford it.

Nigerians react as BBNaija’s Nina brags about her new BBL surgery

The news of Nina’s new cosmetic surgery soon made the rounds online, and it drew a series of interesting comments from netizens. Read some of them below:

heydolapocooks:

“You know he has been faithful…..yet you wanna….. never mind. Doesnt that reek of being ungrate….. never mind.”

mimihagz:

“The thing about bbl is you never stop.”

A_lee_mah_:

“You dey praise God ontop Yansh.”

official_richblood01:

“Nigeria and fake love for God .”

og_official_11:

“Why una go do nyash finish Deh play gospel song like say nah God tell una to do it abi nah him do m abi nah him run m well I understand una no die shaa okwaya .”

priscillia_oluchi_:

“One thing about these body modifications, you always want more and more. Anyways, whatever makes you sleep well at night sis.”

seun_dreams:

“U dey praise God on top yansh, Nigerians & their f@ke love for God.”

sashatobzz:

“Congratulations to her … she has the right to do whatever she wants … me self when I born finish .., I would do touch up … everyone should do what’s best for them . Period.”

dr_phili:

“I really have my reservations but I will mind my business, it's still her choice. I just hope she went to see the right doctors for the procedure otherwise it can be disastrous. However, I hope this will not misled young innocent girls. In addition, I hope most women are doing this BBL for themselves and not because of men, the truth is we men don't really care about it.”

Toke Makinwa flaunts body in swimsuit photos

Meanwhile, Nigerian media personality Toke Makinwa was a sight to see in a recent Instagram photo.

The much-loved host rocked a monochrome Dior on Dior swimsuit as she confidently posed and took several pictures in an extravagant swimming pool.

She also wore a Christian Dior beach hat as she slayed in different angles of her pictures.

Source: Legit.ng