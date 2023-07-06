BBNaija Shine Ya Eyes star, Maria Chike Benjamin, released new maternity shoot photos as she flaunts her pregnancy

The news photos featured her longtime boyfriend and baby daddy, Kelvin, but he was seen hiding his face in the snaps

The photo of Kelvin not revealing his face in Maria’s maternity shoot got many fans asking them questions

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, Maria Chike Benjamin, has once again made headlines after sharing new pregnancy shoot photos featuring her baby daddy on social media.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Maria posted a series of new photos showcasing her huge baby bump.

For the first time, her maternity shoot photos included her boyfriend and baby daddy, Kelvin. However, his pose in the photo raised the eyebrows of some fans.

BBNaija star Maria Chike Benjamin's baby daddy hid his face in the maternity photo shoot. Photos: @mariachikebenjamin

In the new pregnancy photos, the reality star was seen wearing a white long dress that revealed her belly as she stood in a white hall decorated with white flowers.

One of the photos however showed Kelvin standing behind Maria and cradling her belly. However, he hid his face behind her head.

See the snaps below:

Nigerians ask questions as BBNaija Maria’s baby daddy hides face in maternity shoot photo

Shortly after the photo was posted online by Maria, many netizens were quick to notice that her baby daddy’s face seemed to be hidden deliberately.

As expected, some of them reacted to the photos by asking questions while others congratulated the couple.

Read some of the comments from netizens below:

chinwhendu:

“That man can be anybody’s man the way e dey hide e face .”

reetah_chi:

“Am lost, why is he hiding his face, someone that everyone has seen.”

moyotheshawty:

“Why she con hide him face ‍♀️ Abi isn’t she proud of her baby daddy.”

lizzyofvalor:

“They like to make us talk sha and we never disappoint.”

lingeriebytemmy:

“Why hiding his face again?”

abiolaummy:

“Haaa. Is it by force to do photoshoot .”

brbsextoysnigeria:

“No face, no case .”

truthicon1:

“This is the cutest thing I’ve seen today my ship and our baby is looking so angelic.”

bad_girl_specia:

“Never seen a maternity shoot with the papa hiding his face ‍♀️ it’s ok if he doesn’t wanna be in the shoot rather than this‍♀️ I’m just kuurious.”

Source: Legit.ng