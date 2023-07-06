Nigerian singer Ruger has made headlines for the umpteenth time over his antics with female fans on stage

In a recent video making the rounds, the music star was seen telling a female fan who was on stage to curse out her boyfriend

A video of the lady actually cursing out her man and the crowd following suit raised mixed feelings on social media

Popular Nigerian singer Ruger is once again in the news over his interaction with a female fan on stage.

In a video posted online by UK based media personality, Adesope Olajide, and spotted by Legit.ng. Ruger was seen telling the lady to curse out her boyfriend.

The obviously excited female fan was asked the name of her boyfriend before being told to curse him out which she happily did.

Netizens react as singer Ruger makes female fan curse out her boyfriend on stage. Photos: @adesope_shopsydoo

Source: Instagram

Ruger was obviously amused by the fan’s reaction as he continued to have fun with her and the audience at the event.

The Asiwaju crooner not only told the lady to curse out her boyfriend by his name, he also instructed the crowd to do the same.

See the viral video below:

Video of Ruger and female fan on stage sparks mixed reactions

The video of Ruger’s interaction with the female fan on stage drew mixed feelings from netizens. While many people found it amusing, some did not. A few of them claimed he was playing a dangerous game.

Read some of their comments below:

boyreymusic:

“If her boyfriend don’t cut her off asap he doesn’t deserve to be called a man.”

iamdoneugene:

“Too much toxicity on the road, Not so much of a good influence for the future generation.”

allenian_2solo:

“I love Ruger but this cruise ain’t funny at all.. that’s how niggaz get gunshots! My kid brother Ruger, abeg just perform your performance Dey go house ooo no need for this! I know what I’m saying.. some of@these niggaz no get joy. ♥️.”

swift007_007:

“Don’t bring unnecessary negativity into your music bro! No let hand touch you o!”

kachiboss1:

“Cruise or Toxicity?”

huk_ler:

“You can hate on him as much as you want he didn’t force nobody to say nothing.”

frankie_chi_:

“Na man dey do man.”

iamhookz:

“This is not funny… he feels he a arrived well na only girls go grow him fan base.”

Sniperarchitect:

“ It’s all fun game till she’s left alone in the streets.”

0luwadray:

“Jamiu or wetin be the guy name, he don suffer well well for ruger hand oo .”

