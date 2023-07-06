A Nigerian grandma got scared after seeing the words written on a bib placed on her grandchild's neck

The woman trashed the bib and afterwards, she took her time to rub 'anointing oil' on her grandchild's neck

Mixed reactions have trailed the video as many took sides with her while some others said she overreacted

A TikTok user identified as @jessicaseth_ has shared a hilarious video of her mum's reaction to the words on her newborn baby's bib.

In the video, the new mother discovered that her mum had thrown away her child's bib and she subtly confronted her to know why.

Nigerian grandma trashes baby's bib over 'mini monster' imprint Photo credit: @jessicaseth/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In her response, her mother maintained that she threw the bib away because it had 'mini monster' written on it.

“Don’t you know these things possess children?” she asked sternly.

Her mother went ahead to anoint her grandchild with anointing oil while casting and binding 'demons' that could not be seen.

The video was captioned: "I saw the bib in the bin and asked my mom if she threw it away and this was her reaction."

The video has since gone viral on social media with many netizens reacting to the extreme reaction of the grandmother.

Some people found it funny, while others were in support of her mother’s reaction.

Reactions as mum flings away child's bib over 'mini monster' imprint

@Khanyisile said:

“I am with her. Totally. Don't take some things for granted. No matter how small they seem.”

@royal_fashion reacted:

“I support mama on this one ooo.”

@Christiana Ikhoghene said:

“I remembered when I bought school bag for my son, they wrote mob on it and I didn't notice, my husband made me return it that he did not birth a mob.”

@Winnifred Richard said:

“My mom did same thing with my baby bodysuit and shirt that has skeleton.”

@Sekbas OLORI KOTUN said:

“It's important we check inscriptions on clothes before buying, not for kids alone sef. Same for us too. So, kudos to ur mama.”

@Zoeiii reacted:

“Mummy is right see angel sleeping.”

@rosing are red said:

“Shes right please. that's a little angel.”

@user743591228265 said:

“It’s funny but I won’t also buy for my child oo.”

@Jadesola reacted:

“Poor baby.”

@raddiseclothing1 said:

“God bless our grandmother.”

@Jaxx_Amahle said:

“It's like how my mom won't allow me to wear black because she thinks it's a bad omen.”

@big captain reacted:

“Your mom is the best mom ever I support you ma.”

@Hart said:

“My mom is here saying Amen to your mom’s prayers.”

Watch the video below:

