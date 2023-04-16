Toke Makinwa took some pictures of herself outside the country while revealing her sizzling contours

The hotshot TV host got netizens talking over how she casually posed in her new pictures, displaying her well-chiselled body

Toke once again proved she was the queen of luxury fashion as he sported Christian Dior from start to finish

Nigerian popular media personality Toke Makinwa was a sight to see in her latest Instagram photo.

The much-loved host rocked a monochrome Dior on Dior swimsuit as she confidently posed and took several picture in an extravagant swimming pool.

She also wore a Christian Dior beach hat as she slayed in different angles of her pictures.

See her swimsuit pictures below

Internet users go gaga over Toke’s swimsuit pictures

amebo:

"It looks like one part of Nigeria is now bigger than Africa."

odionalex1995:

"This your yansh look funny ooo ."

olufunso__:

"This body is .. pure work of art !"

chux.stan:

"Toke I was in the same location with you, this isn't how your yansh is and you know it.. the editing was dam too much."

arikeeeeeee:

"The Dior bikinis that’s luxury ."

iykemond:

"Talk with Toke. The hip is hipping."

nk_rozzy:

"Ha, mama use small small roast us oooo... Mehnnnn this body is giving."

heldwigasanga:

"Celebrities like to deceive their colleagues with sweet comments."

erulinewe:

"Be calming down make person see front."

amakhairs:

"Is this to erase the impression that your doctor did a bad job on your shape?"

