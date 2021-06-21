Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Nina Ivy has taken to social media to subtly announce that she has gone to have her behind worked on

The mum of one shared a video of the moment colleague, Khloe who hailed her endlessly paid her a visit in the hospital

The reality star who seem pleased with her result also shared a photo with the doctor that did the procedure

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

It is not surprising to see Nigerian celebrities going abroad to have their bodies worked on to get the perfect shape or figure.

When BBNaija star, Khloe finally revealed her body, it sparked a lot of reactions online, her colleague Nina Ivy has also gone for her own procedure.

Nina joins the list of celebrities who have worked on their bodies Photo credit: @nina_ivy

Source: Instagram

Taking to her Instagram story channel, the reality star who clocked 25 recently showed off her room, and her colleague, Khloe was also there to check on her.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

According to Khloe, Nina's now body is now a great sight to behold

Check out clips from the story below:

Nina is definitely not ashamed to reveal she went for surgery Photo credit: @nina_ivy

Source: Instagram

Nina is not the only celebrity who has had their body worked on, Bobrisky has been giving fans update after his procedure as well even though he has not shared photos.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Uriel talks about her body transformation

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Uriel Oputa is naturally endowed and she revealed the routine that keeps her tiny waist and curvy body in check.

Her revelation was in a reply to people who were discrediting her hard work and attributing her body to surgery.

Uriel in her post asked trolls to get off her back, saying that her body is hundred per cent natural, and they have no idea how much work goes into getting herself to stay in shape.

According to her, she transformed herself through hard work, a good diet, exercise and waist training.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Source: Legit