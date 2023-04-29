Khosi Twala, the maiden winner of the popular African reality TV show Big Brother Titan (BBTitan), is yet again the subject of different trolling online, especially from Nigerians

The BBTitan, who recently shared some stunning snaps of herself on her Instagram page, came under serious attacks as many queried her glam artist and why she continues to use them

Khosi had shared the snaps on her page with a caption that reads that God has been too good to her, and she was stepping into the weekend with so much confidence

Fast-rising South African reality TV star Khosi Twala was recently again the subject of many hate comments and trolling online, mostly from Nigerians.

The 2023 BBTitan winner got brutally dragged for her makeup sense and poorly edited photographs she posted on her Instagram page.

BBTitan winner Khosi Twala trends online as Nigerians take to her page to troll her for her weird-looking Makeup. Photo credit: @khosi_twala

Khosi, who seems unable to get on the good side of many Nigerians, was trolled and asked to change her glam artist or come to Nigeria and learn how fashion and makeup styling.

Some even abuse her as undeserving to have emerged as the BBTitan show's winner.

See Khosi's photo post that sparked reactions online:

See how netizens reacted to Khosi Twala's photos on IG

@yvonne.godswill:

"There’s only one khosi Twala! ❤️❤️."

@elpromisa:

"You need to visit Nigeria for the stylist here to touch your looks. I mean, your wears and looks haven’t been giving winner with the source. Visit Naija for styling ok."

@sheriden_akushika:

"See this beauty and you still complaining wat do you want it even celebs liking and commenting please go bed if you don’t know beauty king give us we forever ready ❤️."

@rihanaht:

"The last slide is giving shaku shaku."

@dabirahhimself:

"You must be James brown brother ."

@lorie_official:

"Shawty needs to fire her makeup artist asap!"

@lillyben253:

"You are very beautiful but the makeup artist, nah!"

@lily_emmanuel03:

"Who is your makeup artist please?"

@ifeoluwa_grace02:

"I have been noticing makeup on our South African stars, I'm now sure that Nigeria raised the best makeup artist♥️ they are too good! Makeup or no makeup I love your personality @khosi_twala ❤."

@unusual_chiomzy:

"I love u so much khosi but.....fire this makeup artist and the photographer shuuu."

@nnekaopara3:

"Khosi love how u re handling everythingsome past housemates even with their perfect makeup n photoshoot they still loss relevancy in d industry,bcos that's all they invest their energy into and can only offer...no plans n zero connections."

@nationz49:

"God will punish South Africa photographers and makeup artists.."

