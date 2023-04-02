The Big Brother Titans show has finally come to an end, with Khosi emerging winner of the first season

The first runner-up was Kanaga Jnr, and he took his loss with grace as he celebrated with Khosi

Khosi fell to the ground and broke down in tears as the show hosts Ebuka and Lawrence announced her as the winner

The Big Brother Titans show has finally come to an end and seen its first winner for the first season.

The finale aired on Sunday, April 2, and after 72 days, South African housemate Khosi emerged winner, taking home the N45m grand prize.

Khosi celebrates as she wins BBTitans first season Photo credit: @khosi_twala/@sabiradio

Source: Instagram

The finale aired with six finalists, and they were evicted one by one till Kanaga Jnr, who emerged as first runner-up, and Khosi were left.

The moment she was announced winner was an emotional moment for Khosi; she exclaimed and fell to the ground as she cried tears of joy.

Kanaga Jnr consoled and rejoiced with his colleague as he tried to get her back on her feet.

Watch clips of the moment Khosi was announced as the winner:

Reactions to Khosi's win

transgirltina58:

"She was called ugly and today she Wins. When you try to bring people down, God lifts them high."

pearl_ajoke006:

"Congratulations to her."

motolanie_gurl:

"Huh my kanaga … congratulations khosi ❣️❣️"

nana_adoma_kyerekuaa:

"Congrats Khosi, Nigerians said they wanted to vote for a SA instead, whom are we to say no."

nana_adoma_kyerekuaa:

"Depending on the rest of the finalists, Khosi gave us a show, she deserves it."

ms_etheal:

"A well deserved and flawless win"

evamorena8743:

"My Khosi has won Khosireigns our efforts didn’t go in vain oh kaiii I no fit shout "

chisolid2020:

"Yes ooo I know my God won't disappoint us."

Ebubu becomes 4th runner-up, evicted from show as fans anticipate winner

Ebubu was the second of the six finalists to go home on the live show finale on Sunday, April 2.

Following Ipeleng's eviction, making her the 5th runner-up, Ebubu was also kicked out of the finale and earned his spot as the 4th runner-up of the season.

Ebubu's eviction pushed Khosi, Kanaga Jnr, Tsatsii, and Yvonne to the final top four.

