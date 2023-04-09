Some recent photos shared online by the winner of the Big Brother Titan show, Khosi Twala, have sparked reactions among netizens

Nigerian fans of the reality TV show have shown no iota of empathy towards the BBTitan as they compared Khosi's looks in the trending photos to Nigerian influencer James Brown

It is a public opinion held amongst Nigerian fans of the BBTitan show that the reason Khosi won ahead of Kanag Jr is that the show took place during the 2023 elections

Namibian-born Big Brother Titan (BBTitan) star Khosi Twala trends online after some new photos she shared on her stirred emotions.

The South African-raised BBTitan has received fierce criticism on her page after she shared some images of herself.

Some photos shared online by BBTitan star Khosi has stirred reactions, especially amongst Nigerians. Photo credit: @khosi_twala

Source: Instagram

BBTitans fans not impressed with Khosi emerging as the show winner took to her page to troll her new photos, and some even likened her looks to that of Nigerian effeminate brand influencer James Brown.

See Khosi's post that got people trolling her:

See some of the comments that the post stirred online

@_sweet__giirll.___:

"I thought it was James for a sec then I saw your caption and looked further beautiful."

@tonia.gram_:

"Shoutout to all Nigerian stylist and makeup artists. Cause me I no know wetin South Africans do Khosi."

@dear_enayi:

"Man like Khosi ."

@king_zachary650:

"To me she look like an Avatar person from the way of water."

@da_hypequeen:

"The person that edited this picture deserves to get his photography license revoked…… Do they even have that in Nigeria?"

@toriaofficial__:

"Y’all really need to apologize to liquorose."

@cheee_kay:

"James Brown just Dey whine us."

@sha_rannie:

"Why are her lashes looking like that?"

@shubomii_fp:

"Abeg this one no join o, how she take win madam?"

@mildred_osifo:

"Whoever fixed her lashes won’t make heaven."

@__iamola:

"Yemi, oya take mic explain Wettin u see for this girl body Abi ur eyes are bad and you didn’t enter the house with your eye glasses cuz Koyemi."

Khosi finally clears air about her 'ships' in the house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Khosi Twala, a young mass communicator from South Africa, on Sunday, April 1, 2023, entered reality TV history books as the first winner of the Big Brother Titans (BBTitans) show and got to walk away with a whooping sum of $100,000.

The slender beauty recently spoke about her success with Legit. ng's Nosa Oke-Hortons and shared with him how her journey in the house went, her relationships in Biggie's house, strategies and what the outside world holds for her.

When we asked Khosi what she intended to do with some of her newfound wealth.

Source: Legit.ng