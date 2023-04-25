Nigerian celebrity fashion designer Maureen Esisi stirs reactions online with a recent post on her page as she talks about remarrying three years after her first marriage crashed

Maureen, in the post noted that she married before for prospect, but now she's looking forward to remarrying for the Gold

Red Vigor is the ex-wife of Nollywood actor Blossom Chukwujekwu and their marriage lasted for just three years

Popular Nigerian celebrity fashion designer Maureen Esisi recently stirred reactions online with a comment and video she shared on her page as she talks about remarrying three years after her first marriage to Nollywood actor Blossom Chukwujekwu crashed.

Maureen, a very sultry customer with how she manages her persona on the gram, shared a clip noting that she already got married to a 'prospect', which didn't work out. And now, she intends to do the opposite: marry for the Gold.

Celebrity fashion designer Maureen Esisi gets people talking online as she reveals she's set to remarry for gold. Photo credit: @redvigor

Source: Instagram

In the clip's background, Red Vigor posted was playing 1m Dollar by Reekado Banks.

See Maureen Esisi's post about remarrying for Gold below:

See how netizens reacted to Maureen Esisi's clip about remarrying for Gold

@ennyade26:

"Your caption is my present state of mind and that’s on periodt….I’m not moving with any *build with me* ngga no more cus they play the nastiest games fr."

@2jaysfoods:

"Nnem you want to use gold plated shovel to do what."

@tinahotice:

"This caption...is deep... Some beings won’t understand."

@andrewabigail:

"Someone has to pay in cash for all O’ dem heartbreaks."

@meetemmanueljacob:

"You already married a “prospect”, please make sure you don’t marry a “suspect” . E get as this life be oo."

@officialreina:

"U can say that again we are on the same boat Abeg o ….. it’s time to dig now."

@iam_chynwa:

"Normally every girl want gold but na prospects and reason with me full everywhere. The gold gan gan dey few."

