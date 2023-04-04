Big Brother Titans winner, Khosi’s social media handler has now been revealed to the joy of many fans

To the surprise of many, the reality show star’s handler happened to be a Nigerian woman from Delta state named Queen

Many fans praised Queen for her dedication, her sense of humour and her hard work as she kept things down on Khosi’s page

BBTitans show winner, Khosi’s social media handler has now caused an online buzz after she finally unveiled herself.

Two days after the season finale which took place on April 2, 2023, Khosi’s handler revealed herself and surprised many after they discovered that she was a woman.

Recall that during the course of the show, Khosi’s handler had been known to be very witty, share funny and interesting content about the BBTitans star and also replied trolls and haters calmly.

In a new development, Khosi’s handler, Queen, revealed that she was a Nigerian from Delta state. According to her, many were surprised to see an unknown lady in the streets of the Big Brother show wanting to take over Khosi’s page. She explained that she was heavily bullied for it but she remained focused.

In her words:

“Hello khosireigns , yes this is the Odogwu handler you all have been waiting to see . For Some of you in the WhatsApp group know as Just Queen .Am a Naija babe from Delta state wey get plenty sense

So while some of you who were scared how can a woman who we have never heard of in the streets of Bbnaija lead the team n khosi to success , I was bull* ed insulted and even dragged on twitter , but I stood my ground , because I know my capabilities and my motto is “Less Talk More Action “”

Queen also revealed that she took over the handling of Khosi’s page after her former South African handler, Thabiso, could no longer handle the page.

The woman then went ahead to explain that apart from handling the reality star’s page, she is a show host, a blogger, a businesswoman who runs her own PR and management company and is also a mother of two.

She wrote:

“People keep saying how is khosi handler this good , well before bbt am a Host , blogger , business woman , I run my own PR/ Management company and also founder of Pwf foundation above all am a mother n I have a beautiful daughter n handsome son ,so if you come for my daughter I will come after you like a lioness And it was the same thing that I applied with Khosi I made sure I defend n protect her like I would defend my daughter.”

BBTitans fans react as Khosi’s social media handler is finally revealed

A number of netizens were surprised to see that Khosi’s handler was a woman. Many of them praised her for doing a very good job. Read some of their comments below:

theamazonreloaded:

“You did an amazing job! Well done ”

bella.modela:

“YOU DID AN AMAZING JOB. The Real MVP ❤️❤️❤️ you held it down for Kween Khosi .”

Dstvnigeria:

“You finish work! Well done.”

nengiscollection:

“Wow,you did that!!!!! You were amazing! You handled this page amazingly well,you handled and cruised with all the shades thrown at her! Thank you for handling her page”

pharmwendy:

“Our handler is a woman?! you be the real odogwu! A woman king indeed! You carried the show elegantly with poise and cruise! Not once did you act emotional and out of character! God bless you for all you did for us all, for the laughter, the refreshing gbas gbos, the campaigns, you did well may God take care of your own too! It’s time to hit the follow button on your account.”

tiofannyhair:

“ODOGWU HANDLER,THEIR MOTHER’ S MOTHER.You held it down big time ,love you ❤️❤️.”

Shazy.shaz_:

“Thank you for handling her pages, we did an amazing job. Best handler ❤️❤️.”

nanakua_jhenel:

“Wow a woman . You did great. God bless you .”

Nigerians react as Kanaga Jnr loses BBTitans prize to Khosi

The BBTitans reality show finalists, Khosi and Kanga Jnr, made headlines on social media after they emerged as the last two standing.

The show hosts, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Lawrence Maleka, finally announced Khosi as the winner of the show after what seemed like an eternity.

While many people celebrated Khosi’s win, a number of netizens also had so much to say about the first runner-up, Kanaga Jnr.

