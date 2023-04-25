A video of a woman crying uncontrollably as she thanked ace Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold for an act of philanthropy has got people talking

The woman in the trending clip was identified as a hair vendor whose shop was looted and destroyed by thieves

The grateful woman was seen thanking Adekunle Gold while noting that words were not enough to appreciate the singer

Famous Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold recently made a woman cry profusely as she thanked him for helping her in a way she never imagined.

A video clip of a Nigerian woman whose shop was recently vandalised and looted by thieves rolling on the floor as she thanked Adekunle Gold for sending her money to restart her lost business has gone viral online.

Nigerian hair vendor goes viral online after singer Adekunle Gold gave her money. Photo credit: @adekunlegold/@ourtalkroom

Source: Instagram

In the trending clip, all we could hear was the woman saying, "Thank you, may God bless you," while weeping and rolling on the floor.

She was completely lost for words and dumbfounded at the act of love and philanthropy shown to her by the Orente singer.

Watch the trending clip below:

See how netizens reacted to the clip of the woman crying after Adekunle Gold sent her money

@fineboyokola:

"Na only for Nigeria you go see musicians performing the duties of Government."

@mackprobeatz:

"Adekunle marry better wife."

@hairbyfirstlady:

"Let her send her handle let’s follow her wotoporiously this is her breakthrough year."

@siva.eth:

"Her Faith worked for her."

@emikojp:

"God enrich you and your household sir."

@attractions__affordables:

"One of the many good side of social media yet some people choose to still use it unwisely."

@uju_nwaa:

"I said it on a previous post that she will bounce back. I’m so glad to see it. Thanks to Adekunle Gold. God bless his kind heart."

@ewamide_worlds:

"Thank u @adekunlegold God bless u."

@dantendarian2018:

"Wow! God blessed you more my all-time favorite @adekunlegold ."

@tenstarofficial:

"@wizkidayo see Wetin ur maté doing, NA only people wey get money u go help, try to do something make we see and feel it, I’m Fc but Wizkid is stingy."

