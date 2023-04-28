Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star Tega Dominic trends online as she takes to social media to celebrate her latest success

Tega, in a series of photos shared on Instagram, revealed that she just became a homeowner in one of Lagos' highbrow neighborhood

In her post, the reality TV star thanked God for coming through for her and knowing where she was coming from; she had nothing to say but be grateful to Abba

Controversial Big Brother Naija star Tega Dominic is in a very appreciative mood. She couldn't help but get emotional as she praised God for helping her achieve her latest feat.

In a post shared on Instagram, Tega revealed that she recently became a homeowner in one of the most expensive environments in Lagos.

BBNaija star Tega Dominic trends online as she went online to announce that she recently became a homeowner in Lagos. Photo credit: @tegadominic

Source: Instagram

The reality TV star was full of praise and appreciation for God almighty, as she noted that she had nothing to say, knowing fully well where she was coming from.

Read Tega's full caption as she shared the joy of being a homeowner:

"From where I am coming??? God is so faithful… Thank you Abba."

See Tega's post and photos of the new home below:

See the reactions that trailed Tega's announcement as she becomes a homeowner

@the_tervrick:

"Congratulations Tegs mami."

@sweetestofall_berries:

"Are we renting or we bought…either ways congratulations."

@im_first_lady1:

"You buy house abi na rent??"

@thejackiebent:

"Congratulations tegs!!"

@anoytii:

"Snap the outside make we see the building claiming people houses , no contentment."

@ikennaya___:

"The house is one room; na why she no snap am full ."

@purecruiseblog:

"You buy house Abi you rent house? Una need to dey clear us abeg."

@_charlesborn:

"I’m screamed!!!!!!! Dazzz my friend! Daz how u freaking move!!!! Silent Tsunami!!!!!! I love eeet!!!! Congratulations boo❤️."

@avalonokpe:

"Na me go plan the house warming!!!Congratulations my Gee bfor IG."

@tashamykels:

"Congratulations Tegssssss the tiger."

