It is another season of the popular music reality TV show Nigerian Idols, and as ever, some comical characters have decided to test their musical prowess on the show

A video clip of a young man that sang Wizkid's song Reckless on the Idols during an audition has gone viral, and the reaction it sparked from veteran singer D'Banj has stirred emotions

Not only D'banj reacted to the man's singing prowess other judges, including Simi and Obi Asika, were all left in tatters as the man delivered a one-of-a-kind performance

The popular Nigerian music reality TV show Nigerian Idols season 5 recently kicked off, and it has already started to deliver premium content that many love to watch.

A clip of a young man that went on the Nigerian Idol show for an audition and sang Wizkid's song Reckless has gone viral online.

A video of a Nigerian Idol man that sang Wizkid's song on Reckless badly during an audition goes viral. Photo credit: @dammiedammie35/@wahalanetwork/@wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

In reaction to the man's hilarious performance of Wizkid's song left, the three judges on the show were in tatters as they laughed very hard and couldn't keep their cool.

D'banj, in assessing the man's performance, described it as a disaster.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Watch the hilarious performance below:

See how netizens reacted to the clip of the man that performed Wizkid's Reckless on Nigerian Idols

@engr_kevwe_:

"The difference between this one and Wiz song na just the beat na."

@zino_paul:

"GOD anything wey go make me disgrace my family on national TV mk e nor come my way can I get an amen?"

@austine_cc:

"Bro was good with the lyrics tho and had the courage to sing at the stage that most people can’t do."

@kamys_decor:

"This guys actually got the lyrics right now, come on. Give me some credit Abeg."

@_.toluu:

"Them supose arrest am see as e spoil my goat song."

@barista_olastar:

"I pray make someone come too to sing Rubish wey Dbanj dey sing too without beat.so we can see what he would judge."

@rayjerald1:

"Because dem still dey bite dey hands wey dey feed dem."

@princeclexino1:

"Wiz fc won’t like this."

@dreezeeee:

"You’re not just a star you’re a DI ZA STAR."

@edunjobitmade_:

"He came last year... He sang patoranking."

Nigerian Idol season 8 winner to win prizes worth N100m, Dbanj, Simi and Obi Asika return as judges

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that The 8th edition of Nigeria’s most prestigious reality TV singing competition, Nigerian Idol, is set to begin.

The show will premiere on April 23 and ends on July 16, with D’banj, Simi, and Obi Asika returning to preside as judges and IK Osakioduwa as host.

The organisers claimed an increase of 10 per cent was recorded in the entries received for this year's edition. The 8t edition follows the brilliant success of the last edition, which saw Progress Chukwuyem emerge as the winner and walk away with N100 million worth of gifts.

Source: Legit.ng