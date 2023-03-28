Music reality show Nigerian Idol season 8 is set to premier on April 23 and it will end on July 26

The IK Osakioduwa is returning as host, same as Obi Asika, Dbanj and Simi as judges

The winner of the show would be receiving N35 million cash prize and N65 million worth of other gifts

The 8th edition of Nigeria’s most prestigious reality TV singing competition, Nigerian Idol, is set to begin.

The show will premiere on April 23 and ends on July 16, with D’banj, Simi, and Obi Asika returning to preside as judges and IK Osakioduwa as host. The organisers claimed an increase of 10 per cent was recorded in the entries received for this year's edition.

The 8t edition follows the brilliant success of the last edition, which saw Progress Chukwuyem emerge as the winner and walk away with N100 million worth of gifts.

The 8th edition sees TV personality IK Osakioduwa hosting the show for the third season and Obi Asika judging his third season while superstar singer/songwriter Simi and multiple-award-winning entertainer D'banj are also back for a second time.

The eighth season will premiere on April 23, starting with recordings from the auditions. Fans expect to be thrilled by hilarious and beautiful performances from upcoming superstars. The auditions and theatre week will air from April 23 till May 21, so fans can follow the journey of the final live-show contestants. The live shows will begin on May 28 and end on July 16, when a new Nigerian Idol will emerge.

Nigerian Idol host, IK Osakioduwa; Nigerian Idol judge, Obi Asika; Nigerian Idol Season 7 winner, Progress Chukwuyem; Dr Busola Tejumola; others at the Nigerian Idol season 8 unveiling.

Speaking at the media parley held on Tuesday, March 28, Dr Busola Tejumola, executive head of content and West Africa channels at MultiChoice Nigeria, explained MultiChoice’s reasons for producing an eighth season of the show. She said:

“Nigerian Idol has continued to offer talented Nigerian artists the platform to show the continent what they can do and an opportunity to rise to fame through hard work and dedication. It is a rare chance to gain access to the hands-on mentorship provided by the judges, our vocal coaches, the world-class production team and the choreographers that altogether unveil the intricacies of the industry to these talents and a chance for them to hone the skill in readiness for their contracts.”

Also speaking at the parley, one of the judges, Obi Asika, said he looked forward to choosing a new winner. He said:

“If you are going to make it to the top 20, that’s a real fight because the many people off. Every single year, I’m upset that we left some people behind. It’s always a battle, but it’s also a pleasure. We are blessed with incredible talents. It’s one of the things that make Nigerians special. These amazing talents come through every year, and I assure you there are special people this season.”

Nigerian Idol is a platform created to showcase remarkable Nigerian voices to a global audience whilst empowering participants with an opportunity of a lifetime. As usual, the show will bring fans the best entertainment as they watch the individuals with the best talent battle to the top.

Over the years, Nigerian Idol has produced some of the most prominent musicians in Nigeria, such as Timi Dakolo, Mercy Chinwo, Kingdom, Progress, and Omawumi, who made a name for themselves in the local and global music scenes. The goal is to produce another superstar at the end of this season.

