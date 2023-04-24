As more clips from Davido's recent concert Timeless continue to surface online, one particular one has gotten people emotional

In the viral clip sighted online, one young boy got people rooting for him after he ran on stage to hug the DMW boss while performing on stage

Fans have hailed Davido for how he handled the situation and calmly hugged the little boy before handing him over to his bouncers

It was quite an eventful show at the Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos yesterday, April 23, 2023, as the Davido Timeless concert became a historical moment.

One of the highlights of the concert was when a young boy ran on stage to hug the Unavailable singer tightly.

Fans get emotional as a little boy ran on stage to hug Davido while performing during his Lagos Timeless concert. Photo credit: @davido/@naijaeverything

After the clip went viral, Nigerians took to social media to hail the DMW boss for handling the situation so well and humbly allowing the little boy to hug him before handing him over to his security operatives.

Watch the sweet emotional moment below:

See how netizens reacted to the moment a little boy ran on stage to hug Davido during Timeless concert

@naijaeverything:

"Chai!! Davido is so humble sha!! He see say na small boy and gave him a hug!!"

@nine_____keys:

"Some of you guys don’t understand the kind of tension that is in their body when they are on stage it’s very risky some people want to hugs them for love and some have bad missions that’s why they are always careful even America president get As@sassi#nate in the crowd."

@queenspade4330:

"You people judge everything people do. Never satisfied."

@godoverit_07:

"Una Dey ask if it’s a free show !!! Se people wey Dey sell water inside d show go pay money enter ni !!!!."

@chiamaka.nita:

"If is wizkid now he will kiss the boy for forehead.. machala do more than this."

@itz_chrisboy_:

"Shey this show na free."

@iamlion01:

"Na back door them go take troway the boy."

@am_daniel__:

"Waiting to hear sey davido give am 1million."

@kutan_phelx:

"How dis boy take see money buy ticket ....una no give me update Abi okay now."

@official_opizzy_x:

"Why Davido push ham away."

Clip of Davido in his Military outfit for his Lagos ‘Timeless’ show trends online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that internationally renowned Nigerian Afrobeat superstar Davido has been the talk of the town for the last few days as anticipation and tensions built up for his Lagos concert after making a comeback to music after a seven-month hiatus.

The concert is set to go down today, April 23, 2023, and a clip from backstage has leaked online where Davido was seen rocking a military outfit, one of which is his costumes for the Timeless concert.

Davido, in the viral clip, was seen hailing himself as a five-star military boss while pointing at an unidentified man next to him as the actual general.

