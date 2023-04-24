“Everybody Go Smell Am for My Area”: Video as Man Who Grabbed Davido’s Singlet at Timeless Concert Rejoices
- Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Davido has continued to spark different reactions online over his just-concluded concert
- One of OBO’s overzealous fans was lucky to get hold of the singer’s singlet during his performance
- In an interview with media personality, Timi Abaje, the excited fan, revealed what he intends to do with the cherished innerwear
Videos from Davido’s Timeless concert held at Tefewa Belewa Square (TBS) in Lagos have continued circulating online.
One that currently caught the interest of fans was when a young man struggled to collect the singer’s black singlet amid the crowd.
In an interview with media personality Timi Abaje, the zealous fan expressed his excitement over being the one to claim the singer’s singlet.
According to the young fellow, he mentioned that he would not wash the singlet and would make sure that the people in his area get to perceive the underwear.
Internet users react to the video
austin_darka:
"Put am for auctioning make we bid. Me I want to buy it ."
vivisco_:
"Him say everybody go smell am for their area. Omo I feel am."
timiagbaje:
"That’s Davido’s singlet wearer. Man went through a lot to cop that."
___sheila1:
"E suppose frame am put am for hin parlor, show hin great grand children too."
mur_thriftbox:
"Thank God say no be Aba net oh as them dey drag am with this bros the cloth for don tear oh congrats to you ."
cind.ys3502:
"Davido please stop singing and start politic..I feel you will definitely do better."
royaltyorumo:
"Na really won o, Cuz na tug of war."
oraltastic:
"Timi, what’s the meaning of this?"
Davido almost falls as fan jumps on stage
Singer Davido had several close-shave moments with fans who showed up for his Timeless concert at the Tafawa Balwea Square (TBS) in Lagos on Sunday, April 23.
A video captured the moment one of the singer’s die-hard fans managed to gain access to the main stage.
The overjoyed individual didn’t hesitate to throw his arms around Davido’s legs and lock him in a tight embrace.
