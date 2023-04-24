Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Davido has continued to spark different reactions online over his just-concluded concert

One of OBO’s overzealous fans was lucky to get hold of the singer’s singlet during his performance

In an interview with media personality, Timi Abaje, the excited fan, revealed what he intends to do with the cherished innerwear

Videos from Davido’s Timeless concert held at Tefewa Belewa Square (TBS) in Lagos have continued circulating online.

One that currently caught the interest of fans was when a young man struggled to collect the singer’s black singlet amid the crowd.

Fan who grabbed Davido’s singlet at Timeless concert rejoices Credit: @davido, @timiabaje

In an interview with media personality Timi Abaje, the zealous fan expressed his excitement over being the one to claim the singer’s singlet.

According to the young fellow, he mentioned that he would not wash the singlet and would make sure that the people in his area get to perceive the underwear.

What the video below

Internet users react to the video

austin_darka:

"Put am for auctioning make we bid. Me I want to buy it ."

vivisco_:

"Him say everybody go smell am for their area. Omo I feel am."

timiagbaje:

"That’s Davido’s singlet wearer. Man went through a lot to cop that."

___sheila1:

"E suppose frame am put am for hin parlor, show hin great grand children too."

mur_thriftbox:

"Thank God say no be Aba net oh as them dey drag am with this bros the cloth for don tear oh congrats to you ."

cind.ys3502:

"Davido please stop singing and start politic..I feel you will definitely do better."

royaltyorumo:

"Na really won o, Cuz na tug of war."

oraltastic:

"Timi, what’s the meaning of this?"

Davido almost falls as fan jumps on stage

Singer Davido had several close-shave moments with fans who showed up for his Timeless concert at the Tafawa Balwea Square (TBS) in Lagos on Sunday, April 23.

A video captured the moment one of the singer’s die-hard fans managed to gain access to the main stage.

The overjoyed individual didn’t hesitate to throw his arms around Davido’s legs and lock him in a tight embrace.

Source: Legit.ng