After a keenly contested music competition, Progress has been his fellow finalist, Zadok to win the 2022 edition of the Nigerian Idol

In a live event on Sunday, May 22, 2022, show host, IK Osakioduwa announced Progress as the winner of the N100 million prize money

Progress and Zadok were the contestants that made it to the finals owing to their exhilarating performances to the admiration of the judges, Nigerians have congratulated the winner

The 2022 edition of the Nigerian Idol has come to an end with Progress winning the whopping N100 million prize gift.

Progress and Zadok made it to the finals with the two contestants showcasing their musical talents with songs performed, comprising their favourites, a song selected for them by the judges, and the last with 21 Selah choir, a musical group that adds life to their evening performances.

Progress wins Nigerian Idol. Credit: @nigerianidol

Source: Instagram

The grand finale week alone garnered 45 million votes from the entire 220 million of the Nigerian Idol season 7.

Progress smile home with N100, 000, 000 worth of prizes, including a recording deal from a label, a brand-new Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), cash prizes, and other exciting gifts.

Progress, who was the first to appear on the music stage, thrilled the judges and the audience electrifyingly with his favourite song “A Change is Gonna Come” by Sam Cooke, which led to a standing ovation, with IK Osakioduwa, the host, stating “that was amazing.”

Watch video of progress' performance at the finale below:

Watch Zadok's performance below:

Checkout Progress' announcement below:

Nigerians congratulate Progress

Fadekem60637741:

"Omoooor my votes no waste.....I've been voting for only progress since day one... Congratulations pastor P."

VeraEzekiel8:

"Progress deserves to win, he is so pure."

Mercybee1:

"My votes count, Congratulations my favourite Progress."

Source: Legit.ng