The Big Brother Naija show has seen many faces and personalities over the years who have gone on to become household favourites

While some people regard the show as their first shot at fame, others are not new to the limelight

Some female stars such as Nengi and Erica came into the house as ex-beauty queens, and Beauty is the latest, being a former Miss Nigeria

The Big Brother Naija house accommodates different people from all walks of life with different backgrounds and professions.

Over the years, some people have remained relevant because of their shot to fame on the platform while others have already made a name for themselves even before they decided to compete for the millions.

Several beautiful women have come and gone on the show over the years, and some of them are indeed beauty queens, having participated in pageants and even representing Nigeria on the international scene.

Legit.ng brings you a list of ex-beauty queens who have been on the Big Brother Naija show over the years.

1. Beauty Tukura

Beauty is the latest pageant queen to have graced the BBNaija house, but her stay was short-lived after she was evicted for inappropriate behaviour.

In 2015, she won the Most Beautiful Girl in Taraba and the Miss Nigeria pageant in 2019, where she became the 43rd Miss Nigeria.

Beauty's entry into the Level-up house caused a buzz on social media.

2. Kim Oprah

Kim is a TV host, entrepreneur and model, and her stay on the show in 2019 was also short-lived as she got evicted in the second week.

The BBNaija star represented Nigeria at the Miss Tourism International 2015, Miss University Africa in 2017 and Miss Intercontinental in 2019.

Outside the house, Kim has gone on to become a successful influencer and businesswoman, she even has her skincare line, Kim’s secret.

3. Erica Nlewedim

Nollywood actress Erica is one of the most popular Big Brother Naija ex-housemates to date, she was a contestant in the 2020 Lockdown edition.

Her romance turned hatred for Laycon and her final eviction from the show were the highlights of her stay in the house.

In 2015, she entered the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria contest, where she won the Miss Photogenic award.

4. Nengi Hampson

Nengi was one of the most talked about housemates of the Lockdown edition, mainly because of her beauty and voluptuous body.

At 15, the BBNaija star won the title of Nigerian Queen, and in 2014, she was crowned Miss Peace Nigeria.

In 2017, the actress was a contestant on the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria pageant, made top 5 and also won the title of the best evening wear.

5. Queen Mercy Atang

Many people did not believe Queen was an ex-beauty queen until an old video made the rounds on social media.

The 2021 Shine Ya Eye star won the face of democracy southern Nigeria pageant in 2015, as well as the Miss Nigeria International.

In 2017, she became Miss International World classic.

Source: Legit.ng