A new season of the BBNaija reality show kicked off on Saturday, July 23, and fans were more than excited to meet the new set of housemates

One of the new female participants identified as Beauty is a 24-year-old who was once a Miss Nigeria beauty queen

Legit.ng has compiled some lovely photos of this housemate who has already gotten many talking about how pretty she looks

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up season has officially kicked off and the live show saw Ebuka Obi Uchendu introducing the new crop of housemates to fans.

One of the ladies who will be spending the next few days in Biggie’s house is 24-year-old Beauty Etsanyi Tekura, a former Miss Nigeria Beauty queen.

Meet Beauty, new BBNaija housemate. Photo: @beautytukura

Source: Instagram

Beauty hails from Taraba and apart from her love for the world of pageantry, she is also a lawyer.

During her brief introduction on stage, Beauty mentioned how she enjoys cooking and intends to also bring a level of expressiveness and realness to the season.

Check out a video showing the moment she graced the BBNaija stage below:

A visit to Beauty’s official Instagram page equally shows that she already has many followers and fans. At the moment, her follower count is over 26 thousand.

Check out some cool pictures on her page below:

See what social media users are saying about Beauty

folagade_banks said:

"Beauty!!!!! you are bringing this home!!!."

queennuhuesq said:

"Team beauty already my sisturrrrrrrrrrrr..... Go gurl!"

brightchuks_ said:

"Welcome beauty....we can't wait to see ur vibes ."

itskokoofficial said:

"Yes o we are with u."

portableangel said:

"Go #beauty I screamed on seeing you... Give them the #vibes everywhere #choke ."

