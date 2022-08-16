Housemates in the BBNaija Level Up season have spent about five weeks in the house since the competition commenced

Unfortunately, some of them didn’t make it to week 5 as they were kicked out of the house during the Sunday Live eviction shows

Interestingly, life has already kickstarted for these evicted housemates who are now enjoying the celebrity phase of their lives

Housemates in the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up season continue to entertain viewers and keep them glued to their daily activities.

However, the same cannot be said of participants who didn’t make it to the fifth week in Big Brother’s house due to the weekly eviction.

What evicted BBNaija Level Up housemates have been up to. Photo: @beautytukura/@officialchristy_o/@ilebayeodiniya/@therelkhalid

Source: Instagram

Four housemates from Level 2 have been evicted from the house, with disqualified participant, Beauty, rounding up the number to five.

While they have come to the end of their journey in Biggie’s house, these individuals have been ushered into the celebrity phase of their lives.

Legit.ng compiles photos and videos showing what they have been up to.

1. Cyph

The Level 2 housemate who was well on his way to an interesting relationship with female housemate, Doyin, has been busy since he stepped out of the house.

Videos on his official Instagram page show that he has been up and about for his media rounds.

Cyph who was evicted alongside Chrisy O also linked up with her outside the house and they had a fun video for fans.

2. Christy O

Level 2 housemate, Christy O, couldn't make it to the stage after she was booted out of the house but she seems to have gotten over things as indicated by posts on her Instagram.

The reality star is also going on press rounds and she met with the show's host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, for a chat about her time in the house.

In a typical lady-like manner, the reality star has gotten in the business of sharing fiery photos with fans.

3. Ilebaye

Freshly evicted housemate, Ilebaye, hasn't gotten up to much since she stepped out of the Big Brother house.

However, the reality star made sure to release an appreciation video to fans and supporters who stayed with her during the short while she spent in the house.

"Love you guys for the support and love #BayeTribe. We move to a new chapter," she wrote.

4. Khalid

Loverboy Khalid was booted out of the house living his woman, Daniella, behind to continue the run for the money.

However, Khalid doesn't seem to be weighed down by heartbreak as the young man has already embraced his new celebrity lifestyle outside the house.

From media rounds to cool photos, he is doing a good job of keeping his fans updated.

5. Beauty

Disqualified housemate, Beauty Tukura, has kept things hush-hush on social media considering the circumstances of her exit from the house.

However, Tukura made sure to release a statement of apology and appreciation to those who have supported her on the journey.

She also threw in a couple of cool photo and video posts to give fans an idea of what to expect when she's back on her feet.

Fans lampoon Beauty's brother for speaking in support of her actions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that hours after BBNaija’s Beauty was sent packing from the house, a family member spoke up on her behalf.

Beauty’s brother, in a video making the rounds online, maintained that she was simply acting a script in the house and she did so well.

However, netizens were not entirely in support of what the brother had to say as they told him off

