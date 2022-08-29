Big Brother Naija housemates Bella and Sheggz's love story has been a topic of discussion since the show started

In a new video online, Bella was seen apologising to Sheggz over everything she might have done to wrong or stress him

Bella noted that despite the fact that she is stubborn, she is a sweet girl who is very easy to love

Big Brother Naija Level-up housemate Bella is doing everything in her capacity to cement her relationship with fellow housemate Sheggz forever.

In a clip which has made the rounds on social media, Bella disclosed that she is a sweet girl who is easy to love.

Bella admits her stubbornness as she apologises to Sheggz Photo credit: @sheggzolu/@bellaokagbue

Source: Instagram

She continued by saying that she knows she is stubborn and hopes that Sheggz will be patient enough with her to grow out of it.

The young lady then went on to apologise to her man for everything she has done wrong, even the ones she did right that he perceived or took the wrong way.

Bella also added that Sheggz is sweet and perfect, and she doesn't want him to be stressed or go around complaining about her to other people.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Bella's statement

BBN’s Bella sidesteps N100m goal for Sheggz

BBNaija Level Up housemate Bella got fans of the show talking after she spoke candidly about her feelings for Sheggz.

Bella and Sheggz are the only housemates whose ‘ship’ has faced little to no hurdle on the show and the female star appears to not mind taking Sheggz home as her prize.

While having a conversation with Doyin, Bella made it known that she can no longer hide her feelings for Sheggz and that she really likes him. However, she noted that she needs to concentrate more on given tasks.

