While the BBNaija season six ex-housemates talked about their achievements in the house, Queen decided not to brag about herself

A throwback video has made rounds on social media and it captured the moment the Shine Ya Eye housemate was announced the winner of Miss International World Classic

The video has sparked reactions on Instagram, with most people questioning why Queen's team did not push out the video when she was in the house

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Queen, made it almost to the final day of the show and a number of people now believe that she undersold herself in the house.

A video that has made the rounds on social media revealed that the ex-housemate is literally a Queen who has represented Nigeria in a pageant.

Queen as Miss International World classic

In the video, the Shine Ya Eye housemate lined up on stage with several girls as a woman made the announcement and criteria for which the winner was selected.

Queen was finally announced as the winner and she stepped forward to collect her crown and the sash which bore her title.

Nigerians react

cynthiaaluu:

"Abeg I don vex,which kain publicity team she been get wey no no say they suppose bring out all this things when she been still dey house, even the many videos of her charity works ,I’m just seeing after she left."

paschal_maverick:

"Her account handler did her dirty!!!. Her long stay in that house na she do am. Her accounts handlers did nothing. Dem no sabi."

"She is so humble."

"She is so humble."

habibat_momodu198:

"So she is a pageant queen? Wow!"

chinonso_ade111:

"She’s so humble amidst all these achievements. I stand a real life queen."

Maria was trying to look down on me

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, Queen, was one housemate who got fans buzzing even after entering the house as a new housemate.

Queen quickly gained the attention of fans after she had a big fight with her co-star, Maria, barely just two days on the show.

While speaking on the issue with Legit TV, Queen noted that she doesn’t have an issue with Maria but she felt like her co-star was trying to oppress her at the time.

