Big Brother Naija 2020 reality TV star Victoria Adeleye, better known as Vee, turned a year older on August 19

The Lockdown star who is also a singer blessed her fans with some breath-taking photos in honour of her new age

Only a few days ago, popular Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko, got fans talking after a video of her birthday party look surfaced online

Birthdays are special; for Vee, they are worth celebrating with a new look and gratitude to God.

The Big Brother Naija 2020 star whose real name is Victoria Adeleye, turned 26 on Friday, August 19, and took to her Instagram page to celebrate.

Vee turned a year older. Credit: @jag_ubani for @veeiye

Source: Instagram

In honour of her new age, the singer, who often pulls off the 'bad girl' persona with her choices of outfit, opted for something more serene and pristine for her special day.

She held an outdoorsy photoshoot which saw her all glammed up in a regal maxi white dress.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

In the caption of the post, she disclosed that 25 was hard but necessary.

Swipe to see more photos below:

Reactions as Destiny Etiko turns up the heat in birthday party ensemble

Destiny Etiko is not one to miss out on an opportunity to show off her curvaceous body; her birthday was certainly no different.

The Nollywood actress turned a year older on Friday, August 12, and took to her Instagram page to celebrate with some birthday photos.

By evening, the screen goddess took things up a notch for her birthday bash. Ditching the corset looks sported earlier, she stepped out for the party, rocking an interesting outfit.

Adding to the angelic look are the beautiful flowers she adorned her bohemian wig with, going barefooted for the shoot.

Lady reveals how she spent N180k on asoebi, explains she could have spent less

Asoebi is a uniform dress traditionally worn in Nigeria and some West African cultures as an indicator of cooperation and solidarity during ceremonies and festive periods.

It has become quite popular in Nigeria, and the cost continues to go up as the years roll by. Well, not everyone is a big fan of the amount of money spent on asoebi.

Identified as Jennifer on Twitter, the investment banker revealed she spent a total of N180,000 for asoebi including the cost of the fabric which was N19,000, makeup and transportation to the event.

Source: Legit.ng